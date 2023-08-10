Babylon Bee NAILS it with what more it'll take for Dems to believe Biden did anything wrong

Ever since allegations of Biden family corruption started piling up, Democrats and the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) have been trying to dismiss the scandals claiming there's (nothing to see here) all while keeping their eyes held tightly shut.
The Babylon Bee has nailed it yet again by describing what it will take for the Dems to admit Biden did anything wrong:
Democrats Say It’ll Take A Lot More Than Eyewitness Testimony, Bank Records, Audio, Video, Complete Confessions For Them To Believe Biden Did Anything Wrong https://t.co/HElkfdINTI pic.twitter.com/vEFvaPbs5J— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 10, 2023
Bingo!
The Bee is more factual than most mainstream media outlets.
Ah, The Bee... https://t.co/P9PYdnw5uS— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 10, 2023
Hunter Biden has been zipping around for years in a Porsche paid for down to the penny by a Russian oligarch.— Brian Cates - Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) August 10, 2023
BUT NOTHING TO SEE HERE PEOPLE! 😬 https://t.co/7825CK3wNk
If only this was actual parody, but it’s true. https://t.co/tLwcV4ZVMQ— Warren Davidson 🇺🇸 (@WarrenDavidson) August 10, 2023
Yes, sadly, it's gotten to this point (and, yes, I know it's the Bee) https://t.co/dwdot8mHBJ— Kelly Sadler (@KellyRiddell) August 10, 2023
Even sadder is that it takes a satirical "news" website to point out those facts.
