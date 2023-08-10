Babylon Bee NAILS it with what more it'll take for Dems to believe Biden did anything wrong

Ever since allegations of Biden family corruption started piling up, Democrats and the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) have been trying to dismiss the scandals claiming there's (nothing to see here) all while keeping their eyes held tightly shut.

The Babylon Bee has nailed it yet again by describing what it will take for the Dems to admit Biden did anything wrong:

Democrats Say It’ll Take A Lot More Than Eyewitness Testimony, Bank Records, Audio, Video, Complete Confessions For Them To Believe Biden Did Anything Wrong https://t.co/HElkfdINTI pic.twitter.com/vEFvaPbs5J — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 10, 2023

Bingo!

The Bee is more factual than most mainstream media outlets.

Hunter Biden has been zipping around for years in a Porsche paid for down to the penny by a Russian oligarch.



BUT NOTHING TO SEE HERE PEOPLE! 😬 https://t.co/7825CK3wNk — Brian Cates - Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) August 10, 2023

If only this was actual parody, but it’s true. https://t.co/tLwcV4ZVMQ — Warren Davidson 🇺🇸 (@WarrenDavidson) August 10, 2023

Yes, sadly, it's gotten to this point (and, yes, I know it's the Bee) https://t.co/dwdot8mHBJ — Kelly Sadler (@KellyRiddell) August 10, 2023

Even sadder is that it takes a satirical "news" website to point out those facts.

***

