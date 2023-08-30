Babylon Bee shares Dems' version of Gadsden Flag and this looks about right

HILARIOUS! Christina Pushaw does not wait around for STUPIDITY and upsets Grant Stern
Doug P.  |  1:28 PM on August 30, 2023
AngieArtist

As we told you yesterday, a Gadsden Flag patch on the backpack of a 12-year-old boy named Jaiden got him kicked out of his classroom because apparently some "educators" there are clueless about history.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis then got involved and provided a history lesson:

All that caused the school to begin to back away.

Perhaps this story will make the Left aware of the need for their own version of the Gadsden flag, and that's where the Babylon Bee comes in:

So close to real it might not be satire!

ArtistAngie

Alert Randi Weingarten!

*** 

ArtistAngie
