Babylon Bee shares Dems' version of Gadsden Flag and this looks about right

As we told you yesterday, a Gadsden Flag patch on the backpack of a 12-year-old boy named Jaiden got him kicked out of his classroom because apparently some "educators" there are clueless about history.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis then got involved and provided a history lesson:

Obviously the Gadsden flag is a proud symbol of the American revolution and a iconic warning to Britain or any government not to violate the liberties of Americans. It appears on popular American medallions and challenge coins through today and Ben Franklin also adopted it to… — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) August 29, 2023

All that caused the school to begin to back away.

Perhaps this story will make the Left aware of the need for their own version of the Gadsden flag, and that's where the Babylon Bee comes in:

So close to real it might not be satire!

Perfect flag for Democrats. https://t.co/E2FCIVWsq2 — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) August 30, 2023

This might be the best — Charles Sixhundred (@SxHundred) August 29, 2023

This should be the new flag of the American Federation of Teachers https://t.co/jTFRyyl5Zw — The Right Stuff (@rothkFJB) August 30, 2023

Alert Randi Weingarten!

***

