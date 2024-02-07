Dean Phillips Shames All of Us for Pretending That Joe Biden Is OK

As Twitchy reported, President Joe Biden froze up for an uncomfortably long time after forgetting the name of Hamas — fortunately, a reporter was there to straighten him out. This was the day after he recalled his recent meeting with former French President Francois Mitterand, who died in 1996. A Bloomberg reporter on Wednesday addressed Biden opting out of the traditional Super Bowl interview, a strange move during an election year. Maybe "he can't handle it," she wondered.

Advertisement

Democratic presidential candidate Dean Phillips has weighed in with video, shaming all of us for pretending that everything is OK with Biden.

I’m attacked for being honest and saying the quiet part out loud - the part DC insiders only do in private.



I admire our President. I voted for him and campaigned for him. He has visited my home and been gracious to my family and our country.



But shame on all of you pretending… pic.twitter.com/OdaKvW7vbc — Dean Phillips (@deanbphillips) February 6, 2024

"But shame on all of you pretending everything is ok. You are leading us - and him - into a disaster, and you damn well know it."

Wow indeed. On so many levels — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) February 7, 2024

Can’t wait to see how scary Biden’s replacement is. — michelle dufay (@mdufay) February 7, 2024

Hard to watch. — Bob's Not Your Uncle (You were lied to) (@BeamsJims) February 7, 2024

Dean Phillips is not suicidal. — J F Johnson (@jfjohnson26) February 7, 2024

I understand why so many Dems feel compelled to defend Biden on this. He's their guy -- and Republicans would do the same. In fact, they defend the indefensible with Trump all the time.



But I would at least hope that nobody is in true denial about Biden's condition. — SanchoPanzy (@SanchoPanzy) February 7, 2024

So that's the best we've got? I'd resign out of total embarrassment — pkwhateva (@pkwhateva2) February 7, 2024

I think Biden is predatory. But the elder abuse happening to him is wrong. Shame especially on Jill.



But this is what happens when ambition crowds out all else. You can’t convince me that Joe Biden wouldn’t do the same thing to Jill if she were in his place. They worship power. — Sarah Dudley (@SarahHamDuds) February 7, 2024

I mean that fact it’s shocking he just states the obvious is indicative of how ridiculous and unserious our politics has become. — General (@GeneralEFC) February 7, 2024

You can't convince us the DNC isn't running around looking for a replacement. Otherwise, they must think Biden's going to be president until he's 86.

***