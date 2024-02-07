Dean Phillips Shames All of Us for Pretending That Joe Biden Is OK

NBC News: White House 'Accelerating Plans' to Hit Republicans for Tanking Border Bill
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on February 07, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As Twitchy reported, President Joe Biden froze up for an uncomfortably long time after forgetting the name of Hamas — fortunately, a reporter was there to straighten him out. This was the day after he recalled his recent meeting with former French President Francois Mitterand, who died in 1996. A Bloomberg reporter on Wednesday addressed Biden opting out of the traditional Super Bowl interview, a strange move during an election year. Maybe "he can't handle it," she wondered.

Democratic presidential candidate Dean Phillips has weighed in with video, shaming all of us for pretending that everything is OK with Biden.

"But shame on all of you pretending everything is ok. You are leading us - and him - into a disaster, and you damn well know it."

You can't convince us the DNC isn't running around looking for a replacement. Otherwise, they must think Biden's going to be president until he's 86.

***

