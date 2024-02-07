'Maybe He Can't Handle It': Reporter ALMOST Gets It When Discussing Biden Skipping Super Bowl Interview

What's this?

A Bloomberg reporter is this close to connecting the dots over news Biden will be skipping a Super Bowl halftime interview.

Bloomberg reporter says Biden skipping Super Bowl interview is ‘telling’: Maybe ‘he can’t handle it’ https://t.co/Cjz1NWtgCL — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 7, 2024

Truth in reporting, for a change.

Bloomberg reporter says Biden skipping Super Bowl interview is ‘telling’: Maybe ‘he can’t handle it’ | Fox News https://t.co/nDw1lmLZ7F — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 7, 2024

More from FoxNews:

A Bloomberg senior reporter recently wondered if President Biden is skipping the traditional network news Super Bowl interview this coming Sunday because he "can’t handle it." During a segment on "CNN This Morning" Tuesday, Bloomberg senior Washington correspondent Salena Mohsin claimed it is "telling" that Biden is skipping the annual presidential Super Bowl interview ahead of the big game, something, she said, he’s "expected to do." Mohsin wondered if it’s because Biden or his handlers are worried about the president not being able to answer questions or fumbling his responses during a live interview in front of one of the largest TV audiences possible.

A justified worry.

Biden flubbed a very easy interview with Ryan Seacrest on New Year's Eve. We wrote about it, and it was all the levels of cringe and embarrassment.

And given his ongoing gaffes, keeping him away from the big game is probably wise.

But it would be nice if the media started asking why Biden behaves the way he does.

That's literally their job.

“Maybe” he can’t handle it? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) February 7, 2024

Yeah, 'maybe' is being kind.

No maybe about it. He can’t — MS JACQUIE🇨🇦 (@jacquie_1959) February 7, 2024

He can't.

It would take them two weeks to edit and piece together bits of coherent speech to make a 3 minute interview clip — Dorian Cannon (@mrebomb) February 7, 2024

Three minutes of footage is even a stretch. Have you seen him speak publicly?

Maybe? He can’t even get a point across! They hid him in the basement for a reason! — Michele Noble (@Michelemom101) February 7, 2024

And 2024 will be a repeat of that.

It's so obvious he's unwell.

Certainly. The Bloomberg reporter's comment on Biden skipping the Super Bowl interview suggests they find the decision noteworthy, possibly indicating concerns about the President's ability to handle certain situations. — Balkan Havaları (@Bzalkanowski) February 7, 2024

And yet they'll champion him for another term in office.

If someone asks what team he’s rooting for he’ll start talking about how he was a great quarterback and almost made the pros. No joke. — same headache (@SamHeadache) February 7, 2024

Would not surprise us at all.

He'd even tell us about the time he gave Vince Lombardi advice before the Ice Bowl.

That’s the end of her career https://t.co/rb1cIZaeqc — Michael (@M_Sims9412) February 7, 2024

Fired for doing her job. Would not surprise us.

Others point out this is a sign of things to come. Lucky us.

Bloomberg Reporter Explains Why Biden’s Super Bowl Dodge Is A Telling Sign Of What’s To Come https://t.co/IT5fL7vGew — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 7, 2024

More from The Daily Caller:

“And he just did the interview with Scott Pelley less than a year ago for ’60 Minutes.’ Do you have any sense of why no on this one at such a crucial moment?” CNN’s Poppy Harlow asked. “I have no idea. I mean, just look at that clip we just saw. If he is not able to follow the questions, if his staff is worried that he can connect the dots and find the word that he’s looking for, that’s a problem,” Mohsin said.

Yikes.

Millions of people will watch the Super Bowl. For someone who says Americans wouldn't be so sour on the economy if he could just get his message across, this is a BIG missed opportunity.

But it'll do more harm than good.

Turning down free air time ahead of the most watched TV program of the years tells us he's going to hide in his basement just like last time — American Populist 🇺🇲 (@USPopulistMan) February 7, 2024

2020 Part Deux.

Worst. Sequel. Ever.

I truly don’t believe Biden is capable of doing an interview. He seems to be getting worse when it comes to speaking.



Bloomberg Reporter Explains Why Biden’s Super Bowl Dodge Is A Telling Sign Of What’s To Come | The Daily Caller https://t.co/uvGohWH3vr — Reel Lady 🇺🇸 (@Cbaxter214) February 6, 2024

You're not alone.

Even libby Bloomberg is calling him out. Things are bad and getting worse. I’m embarrassed for him and our country’s world image for allowing this to happenBloomberg reporter says Biden skipping Super Bowl interview is ‘telling’: Maybe ‘he can’t handle it’ https://t.co/83WbEsNNSW — Dave (@birdiesgalore16) February 7, 2024

It is embarrassing.

How can he handle another term if he can't answer questions from friendly media outlets?

***

