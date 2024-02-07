The Wall Street Journal Continues the Media Spin on Biden's Economy and NO...
Matt Walsh Obtained This Video From an FAA Meeting, and Enjoy Your Next...
NBC News Does Its Third Hit Piece This Year on Chaya Raichik of...
The Babylon Bee Mocks Biden's Mitterrand Gaffe As Only They Can
AP's Spin on Senate Blocking 'Bipartisan Border Package' Sounds Like Chuck Schumer Wrote...
Free Willy: Orcas Trapped in Drift Ice Near Japan Escape
Trump Challenges Biden to a Debate, Biden Gives Weak Response
Bill de Blasio Is Marching to 'Retire Big Oil'... Well, Virtually Marching to...
'All True'! Team Biden WON'T Like This Pro-Trump Ad Starring Cop-Attacking, Bird-Flipping...
'Political Journalist' Brian Krassenstein Gets Called Out for Gaslighting by Eagle-Eyed Tw...
Adam Schiff Takes a 'Russian Disinformation' Jab at Tucker Carlson, Accidently KOs Himself
Tucker Travel Ban, Biden's Broken Brain, Republican Border Betrayal
Mollie Hemingway Tells Congress What's Wrong With America's Elections in 4 Straight Fire...
Three Celebrities Stun Audiences With Pro-Israel Messages

'Maybe He Can't Handle It': Reporter ALMOST Gets It When Discussing Biden Skipping Super Bowl Interview

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 07, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

What's this?

A Bloomberg reporter is this close to connecting the dots over news Biden will be skipping a Super Bowl halftime interview.

Advertisement

Truth in reporting, for a change.

More from FoxNews:

A Bloomberg senior reporter recently wondered if President Biden is skipping the traditional network news Super Bowl interview this coming Sunday because he "can’t handle it."

During a segment on "CNN This Morning" Tuesday, Bloomberg senior Washington correspondent Salena Mohsin claimed it is "telling" that Biden is skipping the annual presidential Super Bowl interview ahead of the big game, something, she said, he’s "expected to do."

Mohsin wondered if it’s because Biden or his handlers are worried about the president not being able to answer questions or fumbling his responses during a live interview in front of one of the largest TV audiences possible.

A justified worry.

Biden flubbed a very easy interview with Ryan Seacrest on New Year's Eve. We wrote about it, and it was all the levels of cringe and embarrassment.

And given his ongoing gaffes, keeping him away from the big game is probably wise.

But it would be nice if the media started asking why Biden behaves the way he does.

That's literally their job.

Recommended

Matt Walsh Obtained This Video From an FAA Meeting, and Enjoy Your Next Flight! (YIKES)
Doug P.
Advertisement

Yeah, 'maybe' is being kind.

He can't.

Three minutes of footage is even a stretch. Have you seen him speak publicly?

And 2024 will be a repeat of that.

It's so obvious he's unwell.

And yet they'll champion him for another term in office.

Would not surprise us at all.

He'd even tell us about the time he gave Vince Lombardi advice before the Ice Bowl.

Advertisement

Fired for doing her job. Would not surprise us.

Others point out this is a sign of things to come. Lucky us.

More from The Daily Caller:

“And he just did the interview with Scott Pelley less than a year ago for ’60 Minutes.’ Do you have any sense of why no on this one at such a crucial moment?” CNN’s Poppy Harlow asked.

“I have no idea. I mean, just look at that clip we just saw. If he is not able to follow the questions, if his staff is worried that he can connect the dots and find the word that he’s looking for, that’s a problem,” Mohsin said.

Yikes.

Millions of people will watch the Super Bowl. For someone who says Americans wouldn't be so sour on the economy if he could just get his message across, this is a BIG missed opportunity.

But it'll do more harm than good.

2020 Part Deux.

Worst. Sequel. Ever.

Advertisement

You're not alone.

It is embarrassing.

How can he handle another term if he can't answer questions from friendly media outlets?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: 60 MINUTES BIDEN FOOTBALL INTERVIEW SUPER BOWL BIDEN CAMPAIGN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Matt Walsh Obtained This Video From an FAA Meeting, and Enjoy Your Next Flight! (YIKES)
Doug P.
NBC News Does Its Third Hit Piece This Year on Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok
Brett T.
The Babylon Bee Mocks Biden's Mitterrand Gaffe As Only They Can
Amy Curtis
'Political Journalist' Brian Krassenstein Gets Called Out for Gaslighting by Eagle-Eyed Twitter User
Coucy
'All True'! Team Biden WON'T Like This Pro-Trump Ad Starring Cop-Attacking, Bird-Flipping Illegal
Doug P.
AP's Spin on Senate Blocking 'Bipartisan Border Package' Sounds Like Chuck Schumer Wrote It
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Matt Walsh Obtained This Video From an FAA Meeting, and Enjoy Your Next Flight! (YIKES) Doug P.
Advertisement