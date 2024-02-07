How Long Would Biden's Confusion Have Continued If Not for This Assist From a Reporter?

'Never Change': The Bachelor HILARIOUSLY Mixes Up a SCOTUS Justice With a Murderer
Doug P.  |  10:40 AM on February 07, 2024

President Biden has had several moments of confusion in the last few weeks. From claiming to have spoken to a world leader who died back in the 1990s to rambling incoherently about the invasion at the southern border, it's clear things aren't getting better for Biden.

Advertisement

The confusion streak continued yesterday and luckily for Biden, a friendly reporter was there to help save him. There's no telling how long this would have continued if not for the assist: 

Can you imagine the "25th Amendment" freakouts on CNN and MSNBC if this was Trump? 

Think about how bad it must be for the White House to turn down an interview on a friendly network (CBS) in front of an audience in the neighborhood of 100 million people in an election year. 

*** 

