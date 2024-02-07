How Long Would Biden's Confusion Have Continued If Not for This Assist From a Reporter?

President Biden has had several moments of confusion in the last few weeks. From claiming to have spoken to a world leader who died back in the 1990s to rambling incoherently about the invasion at the southern border, it's clear things aren't getting better for Biden.

The confusion streak continued yesterday and luckily for Biden, a friendly reporter was there to help save him. There's no telling how long this would have continued if not for the assist:

Joe Biden appears to forget Hamas's name as he gives hostage deal update

Source: The Telegraph (YouTube) pic.twitter.com/aruyte6doS — Camus (@newstart_2024) February 7, 2024

Can you imagine the "25th Amendment" freakouts on CNN and MSNBC if this was Trump?

Why, you ask, is Biden skipping the Super Bowl interview for the second straight year and during an election year, no less? Exhibit 546 below: https://t.co/wmRTVcmy4t — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 7, 2024

Think about how bad it must be for the White House to turn down an interview on a friendly network (CBS) in front of an audience in the neighborhood of 100 million people in an election year.

