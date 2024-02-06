Devout Catholic Alert: Biden Says He's Not for 'Abortion on Demand' but Roe Covered 'Three Trimesters'

The media loves to tout how President Biden is a 'devout' Catholic who balances 'hot-button' issues with his faith.

On certain things -- like gay marriage and abortion -- there cannot be a 'balance.' You either follow Catholic teaching, or you don't.

And Biden doesn't.

Case in point: he criticizes Trump for saying he's for 'abortion on demand' and then goes on to say something revealing about Roe (and himself). Watch:

Biden: "I love how Trump is saying Biden is for abortion on demand. That's not true. That's not what Roe v. Wade said. It said the three trimesters." pic.twitter.com/DDr5DZLYoo — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 5, 2024

Abortion during all three trimesters sounds pretty 'on demand' to us.

Great. He just confirmed that he does believe in abortion through an entire pregnancy. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) February 5, 2024

Unless he thinks pregnancy is more than three trimesters, yeah.

Or he's just pro-abortion.

He’s willing to restrict abortion in the fourth trimester. — Archimusik (@Archimusik) February 5, 2024

Oh, not even then. Give them time. Remember Ralph Northam's 'keep the baby comfortable' discussion? We remember.

It’s only the first 3 trimesters. After that it’s bad. — lookingglasself (@lookingglass401) February 5, 2024

Perhaps not, given the Democrats' views.

Of course he is so unaware that the power is left to the states. — ♠️Audsauce♠️ (@Audjuice9989) February 5, 2024

He's unaware of a lot of things.

What a world we live in!

👇 pic.twitter.com/UOLdDAZSpN — Petey Jones(same on truth) (@petejonesintx) February 5, 2024

What a world.

Legalized infanticide. How noble of them. pic.twitter.com/H1o1hmxOFv — Memelord Focker (@Johnson84Tj) February 5, 2024

Moloch would be proud.

Biden promised to sign the so-called "Women's Health Protection Act," which would've codified elective abortion up til birth



So, yes, Biden has explicitly supported abortion on demand https://t.co/UMplEO2Tmo — John Hasson (@SonofHas) February 5, 2024

Yes, he did. While the White House said no one supported abortion up to birth.

He's so clueless. Yes RvW had gestational limits ... that the pro-abortion people fought constantly. They HATED those limits and worked to erase them, which they succeeded in doing in large part https://t.co/KZP5coPJ17 — Damsel in Dissent 🇲🇹 🦋 (@starboard_light) February 5, 2024

Yes, they did.

And then they got mad when the right pointed it out.

So I guess Biden would be okay with 4th and 5th trimester abortion bans? To be fair, he wasn't that smart before his brain started melting. https://t.co/PnOhgOVj76 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 5, 2024

As we said, probably would support those abortions if they were a thing.

Who wants to tell him? https://t.co/qAiEJe0811 — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) February 5, 2024

He won't remember, though.

Wow, I’d love to see him answer some questions about this. This is NOT what the radical legislation he’s endorsed says. https://t.co/S6sCl2YHfS — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 5, 2024

There will be no questions. The media will just nod in agreement and scream something about Trump.

Don't hold your breath.

WTAF does he think “on demand” means?! https://t.co/XSgWKkFAfk — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) February 5, 2024

He knows.

Does Biden think there’s a 4th trimester? https://t.co/djvxVNg9OA — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 5, 2024

Probably.

Oh, good. At least it didn't include the fourth trimester. https://t.co/q6zSFy1UHo — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 5, 2024

We can insert something about 'devout Catholic' here, too.

Aaaand now we now why Biden's campaign won't let him do a Super Bowl interview https://t.co/UMplEO2Tmo — John Hasson (@SonofHas) February 5, 2024

The softball interview he had on New Year's Eve was a disaster, so probably a smart move.

Joe Biden’s brain is pudding. https://t.co/XZj5NCzChz — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 5, 2024

Tapioca pudding.

Holy cow is he dumb. https://t.co/72O2g6XLHZ — Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) February 5, 2024

Demented and evil, too.

Biden has backed some post-viability bans during his Senate career but has also said as president he'd sign legislation that effectively would not allow them. https://t.co/deheE7EmOE — Jim Antle (@jimantle) February 5, 2024

So he's pro-abortion on demand. That's clear.

There is no restriction on abortion that Biden and the Left would support. Ever. On-demand and without apology is their slogan.

