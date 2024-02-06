Devout Catholic Alert: Biden Says He's Not for 'Abortion on Demand' but Roe Covered 'Three Trimesters'

The media loves to tout how President Biden is a 'devout' Catholic who balances 'hot-button' issues with his faith.
On certain things -- like gay marriage and abortion -- there cannot be a 'balance.' You either follow Catholic teaching, or you don't.
And Biden doesn't.
Case in point: he criticizes Trump for saying he's for 'abortion on demand' and then goes on to say something revealing about Roe (and himself). Watch:
Biden: "I love how Trump is saying Biden is for abortion on demand. That's not true. That's not what Roe v. Wade said. It said the three trimesters." pic.twitter.com/DDr5DZLYoo— Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 5, 2024
Abortion during all three trimesters sounds pretty 'on demand' to us.
Great. He just confirmed that he does believe in abortion through an entire pregnancy.— Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) February 5, 2024
Unless he thinks pregnancy is more than three trimesters, yeah.
He’s willing to restrict abortion in the fourth trimester.— Archimusik (@Archimusik) February 5, 2024
Oh, not even then. Give them time. Remember Ralph Northam's 'keep the baby comfortable' discussion? We remember.
It’s only the first 3 trimesters. After that it’s bad.— lookingglasself (@lookingglass401) February 5, 2024
Perhaps not, given the Democrats' views.
Of course he is so unaware that the power is left to the states.— ♠️Audsauce♠️ (@Audjuice9989) February 5, 2024
He's unaware of a lot of things.
What a world we live in!— Petey Jones(same on truth) (@petejonesintx) February 5, 2024
👇 pic.twitter.com/UOLdDAZSpN
What a world.
Legalized infanticide. How noble of them. pic.twitter.com/H1o1hmxOFv— Memelord Focker (@Johnson84Tj) February 5, 2024
Moloch would be proud.
Biden promised to sign the so-called "Women's Health Protection Act," which would've codified elective abortion up til birth— John Hasson (@SonofHas) February 5, 2024
So, yes, Biden has explicitly supported abortion on demand https://t.co/UMplEO2Tmo
Yes, he did. While the White House said no one supported abortion up to birth.
He's so clueless. Yes RvW had gestational limits ... that the pro-abortion people fought constantly. They HATED those limits and worked to erase them, which they succeeded in doing in large part https://t.co/KZP5coPJ17— Damsel in Dissent 🇲🇹 🦋 (@starboard_light) February 5, 2024
Yes, they did.
And then they got mad when the right pointed it out.
::blink::— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 5, 2024
::blink::
::blink::
So I guess Biden would be okay with 4th and 5th trimester abortion bans? To be fair, he wasn't that smart before his brain started melting. https://t.co/PnOhgOVj76
As we said, probably would support those abortions if they were a thing.
Who wants to tell him? https://t.co/qAiEJe0811— Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) February 5, 2024
He won't remember, though.
Wow, I’d love to see him answer some questions about this. This is NOT what the radical legislation he’s endorsed says. https://t.co/S6sCl2YHfS— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 5, 2024
There will be no questions. The media will just nod in agreement and scream something about Trump.
Fact check please @washingtonpost https://t.co/ZusqmX1xWH— Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) February 5, 2024
Don't hold your breath.
WTAF does he think “on demand” means?! https://t.co/XSgWKkFAfk— Heather B (@BoulwareH2) February 5, 2024
He knows.
Does Biden think there’s a 4th trimester? https://t.co/djvxVNg9OA— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 5, 2024
Probably.
Oh, good. At least it didn't include the fourth trimester. https://t.co/q6zSFy1UHo— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 5, 2024
We can insert something about 'devout Catholic' here, too.
Aaaand now we now why Biden's campaign won't let him do a Super Bowl interview https://t.co/UMplEO2Tmo— John Hasson (@SonofHas) February 5, 2024
The softball interview he had on New Year's Eve was a disaster, so probably a smart move.
Joe Biden’s brain is pudding. https://t.co/XZj5NCzChz— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 5, 2024
Tapioca pudding.
Holy cow is he dumb. https://t.co/72O2g6XLHZ— Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) February 5, 2024
Demented and evil, too.
Biden has backed some post-viability bans during his Senate career but has also said as president he'd sign legislation that effectively would not allow them. https://t.co/deheE7EmOE— Jim Antle (@jimantle) February 5, 2024
So he's pro-abortion on demand. That's clear.
There is no restriction on abortion that Biden and the Left would support. Ever. On-demand and without apology is their slogan.
***
