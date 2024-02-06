Devout Catholic Alert: Biden Says He's Not for 'Abortion on Demand' but Roe Covered 'Three Trimesters'

WHOA! Gina Carano Announces She's Suing Disney/Lucasfilm with Backing of Elon Musk/Twitter
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 06, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The media loves to tout how President Biden is a 'devout' Catholic who balances 'hot-button' issues with his faith.

On certain things -- like gay marriage and abortion -- there cannot be a 'balance.' You either follow Catholic teaching, or you don't.

Advertisement

And Biden doesn't.

Case in point: he criticizes Trump for saying he's for 'abortion on demand' and then goes on to say something revealing about Roe (and himself). Watch:

Abortion during all three trimesters sounds pretty 'on demand' to us.

Unless he thinks pregnancy is more than three trimesters, yeah.

Or he's just pro-abortion.

Oh, not even then. Give them time. Remember Ralph Northam's 'keep the baby comfortable' discussion? We remember.

Perhaps not, given the Democrats' views.

He's unaware of a lot of things.

Advertisement

What a world.

Moloch would be proud.

Yes, he did. While the White House said no one supported abortion up to birth.

Yes, they did.

And then they got mad when the right pointed it out.

As we said, probably would support those abortions if they were a thing.

Advertisement

He won't remember, though.

There will be no questions. The media will just nod in agreement and scream something about Trump.

Don't hold your breath.

He knows.

Probably.

We can insert something about 'devout Catholic' here, too.

The softball interview he had on New Year's Eve was a disaster, so probably a smart move.

Tapioca pudding.

Advertisement

Demented and evil, too.

So he's pro-abortion on demand. That's clear.

There is no restriction on abortion that Biden and the Left would support. Ever. On-demand and without apology is their slogan.

***

ABORTION BIDEN CATHOLIC ROE ROE V. WADE

