Jen Psaki & other Dems set off BS detectors denying abortion claims at GOP debate

Many issues were discussed at last night's Republican presidential debate, and one of them was abortion.

Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis were among GOPers who pointed out how radical many on the Left are when it comes to killing the unborn:

“I would love for someone to ask Biden and Kamala Harris: Are they for 38 weeks, are they for 39 weeks, are they for 40 weeks? Because that’s what the media needs to be asking,” said Nikki Haley, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, referring to President Joe Biden and his vice president. “What the Democrats are trying to do on this issue is wrong — to allow abortion all the way up to the moment of birth,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis added, before diving into a story about a woman named Penny who allegedly “survived multiple abortion attempts” until her grandmother saved her. So-called “born-alive” anti-abortion legislation ― purportedly meant to protect fetuses that survive botched abortions ― has flooded the country in recent years and become a right-wing talking point even though it has no scientific basis.

Those kinds of remarks at the debate must have hit pretty close to the mark because Democrats immediately jumped up to deny they're as radical on the issue of abortion as everybody knows they are.

Jen Psaki had this to say in response:

No one supports abortion up until birth. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) August 24, 2023

Does Psaki think nobody's been paying attention to what the Dems have been saying and doing?

Yes, they do. And they’re all democrats. https://t.co/ek3f4fJvMb — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 24, 2023

Time again to play "Psaki vs. Psaki":

Here is Jen Psaki pushing for support for the "Women's Health Protection Act," which would have legalized abortion in America up until the moment of birth. https://t.co/018Ezc3dFb pic.twitter.com/IRKKs4fCzb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 24, 2023

So yes, most Democrats DO support abortion until the point of birth... or even later:

I’m old enough to remember when Democrat Governor of Virginia Ralph Northam advocated for abortion during/after birth https://t.co/dmK2Uiu1ZG pic.twitter.com/pyuYn7tpwO — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) August 24, 2023

Sick.

A Virginia delegate proposed a bill in 2019 that would’ve made an abortion legal even if the mother was dilating. pic.twitter.com/g8tIYL4rPD https://t.co/O97H9jQPY2 — Delano Squires (@DelanoSquires) August 24, 2023

46 Democrat Senators voted for it on Feb. 28, 2022 https://t.co/jPHDGCu1vT — John Hasson (@SonofHas) August 24, 2023

Psaki wasn't alone, either, because other Democrats also hope you haven't been paying attention to what their party has been saying. Here's Robert Reich and Al Franken doing the same:

There is no such thing as "abortion all the way up to the moment of birth." Gov. DeSantis is telling a dangerous lie. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) August 24, 2023

No one is trying to allow abortions right up to birth. You asshole, DeSantis. #GOPDebate — Al Franken (@alfranken) August 24, 2023

Those ridiculous denials only prove that Republicans are directly over the target and the Dems know they're vulnerable on this issue.

Guy Benson has a question Psaki and the rest should be asked:

Really? What limitations does your party support? https://t.co/Fzm8G73aT8 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 24, 2023

That question, not unlike asking a lefty to define "woman," would likely be dodged by a Democrat in an election season.

