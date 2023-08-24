Jen Psaki & other Dems set off BS detectors denying abortion claims at GOP debate

Elon Musk goes full 'COME GET SOME' with George Soros and his govt....
Doug P.  |  9:31 AM on August 24, 2023
Meme screenshot

Many issues were discussed at last night's Republican presidential debate, and one of them was abortion.

Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis were among GOPers who pointed out how radical many on the Left are when it comes to killing the unborn: 

“I would love for someone to ask Biden and Kamala Harris: Are they for 38 weeks, are they for 39 weeks, are they for 40 weeks? Because that’s what the media needs to be asking,” said Nikki Haley, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, referring to President Joe Biden and his vice president. 

“What the Democrats are trying to do on this issue is wrong — to allow abortion all the way up to the moment of birth,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis added, before diving into a story about a woman named Penny who allegedly “survived multiple abortion attempts” until her grandmother saved her. So-called “born-alive” anti-abortion legislation ― purportedly meant to protect fetuses that survive botched abortions ― has flooded the country in recent years and become a right-wing talking point even though it has no scientific basis. 

Those kinds of remarks at the debate must have hit pretty close to the mark because Democrats immediately jumped up to deny they're as radical on the issue of abortion as everybody knows they are.

Jen Psaki had this to say in response:

Does Psaki think nobody's been paying attention to what the Dems have been saying and doing?

Kira Davis OWNS Katie Couric, destroys trans agenda, AND champions pro-life in 1 KICK-A*S tweet and BOOM
Sam J.

Time again to play "Psaki vs. Psaki":

So yes, most Democrats DO support abortion until the point of birth... or even later:

Sick.

Psaki wasn't alone, either, because other Democrats also hope you haven't been paying attention to what their party has been saying. Here's Robert Reich and Al Franken doing the same:

Those ridiculous denials only prove that Republicans are directly over the target and the Dems know they're vulnerable on this issue.

Guy Benson has a question Psaki and the rest should be asked:

That question, not unlike asking a lefty to define "woman," would likely be dodged by a Democrat in an election season.

Kira Davis OWNS Katie Couric, destroys trans agenda, AND champions pro-life in 1 KICK-A*S tweet and BOOM

