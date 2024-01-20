The Hill Looks at How Joe Biden Balances His Catholicism With Hot-Button Issues

Shortly after the 2022 midterms, Politico senior political columnist Jonathan Martin published a piece on President Joe Biden, who called Nancy Pelosi his "Catholic sister." Devout Catholic Biden has recalled how after attending mass in his Puerto Rican neighborhood, he teamed up with other Civil Rights activists at a black church on the east side to desegregate restaurants and movie theaters.

During a Black History Month event last February, Biden had this to say:

As my buddy from Delaware can tell you, when you’re involved in the civil rights movement as a kid in high school — I used to go down to the Black church. I’d go to 7:30 mass; I’m a practicing Catholic. Then I’d go to 10 o’clock. And then we’d sit and plan what we’re going to do, in terms of deseg- — you think I’m joking; I’m not.

"I'm a practicing Catholic." Yeah, he's still practicing to be a Catholic.

The Hill decided to take an election-year look at how Biden balances his devout Catholicism with hot-button issues:

Biden balances Catholicism with hot-button 2024 issues https://t.co/p1QG0MKPWF pic.twitter.com/UnOj7PGtj5 — The Hill (@thehill) January 19, 2024

Alex Gangitano writes:

President Biden is gearing up his reelection campaign with a unique challenge ahead of him — taking on hot-button issues that the Catholic Church opposes. Only the nation’s second Catholic president in history, Biden often attends Saturday evening mass with his family either near his home in Wilmington, Del., or in Washington, D.C. His religious faith is personal to him, the White House has said. However, that has led to him to being, at times, uncomfortable with certain matters central to the Democratic Party but opposed by the Catholic Church, most notably abortion and transgender issues.

"… the White House has said." What a source. Show us one instance in which Biden has been "uncomfortable" with abortion on demand up until birth.

Biden is not a Catholic. — Rebecca V Anti-Communist (@RebeccaAVelo) January 19, 2024

Meaning, that he selects what he wants to believe in and ignores what can be a danger to him politically. — The Major 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@saltymarine80) January 20, 2024

Meaning he will literally say anything he thinks people want to hear. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) January 20, 2024

He's not Catholic — The Goat (@Pebo4Real) January 20, 2024

There is nothing Catholic about Biden. — Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) January 20, 2024

Not even close to being true, which makes it fake journalism/propaganda. — Colin B. Donovan (@colinbdonovan) January 20, 2024

“Balancing” his Catholicism?



This is about as realistic, comical, and absurd as the idea of being a one legged man winning a butt kicking contest.



🤣🤣🤣 — Randy Goudeau (@randygoudeau) January 20, 2024

Brandon is a Catholic in the same way The Hill is a trusted journalistic source.



They use similar terms, but completely disregard meaning, context, and depth. — Robert W 🇺🇸 ⚾️ 🚁 🎙🍊 (@RWcopter) January 20, 2024

Unless they have now changed the definition of “balance” (which would surprise no one), I don’t think today’s hot-button issues can be balanced with Catholicism. — just some 🦚 fan (@KShedidnt) January 20, 2024

What part of Catholicism has he advocated for? 🤷‍♂️ — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) January 20, 2024

He “balances” his Catholicism with those issues by completely ignoring it. — Gail Finke (@gailfinke) January 20, 2024

That he hasn't been excommunicated is a total failure on the part of the church — James R (@jamesbaols) January 20, 2024

He's not Catholic. Neither is Pelosi. They are frauds — Rafa (@usmcrafa) January 20, 2024

You don’t balance, Catholicism. You live it fully. Every decision you make is informed by it. If you’re trying to balance your Catholic faith with the secular world, and believe that you can make concessions in the former to the latter, then you are grievously mistaken. — Jon Gregory (@JohnnyPaxil) January 20, 2024

This is just a friendly reminder that Joe Biden said it would be “almost sinful” for states to enact laws restricting genital mutilation of children who suffer from gender dysphoria.



I’m really not sure why he thinks the Catholic Church would consider that to be a sin — mrquietgeek (@mrquietgeek) January 20, 2024

While you're showing us examples of Biden balancing his Catholicism with his political positions, tell us all the actions he's taken to control the border while you're at it.

This is ridiculous.

