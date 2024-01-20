The Hill Looks at How Joe Biden Balances His Catholicism With Hot-Button Issues

Chris Hayes Is Suddenly OK Mocking Physical Appearance As He Claims DeSantis Is...
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on January 20, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Shortly after the 2022 midterms, Politico senior political columnist Jonathan Martin published a piece on President Joe Biden, who called Nancy Pelosi his "Catholic sister." Devout Catholic Biden has recalled how after attending mass in his Puerto Rican neighborhood, he teamed up with other Civil Rights activists at a black church on the east side to desegregate restaurants and movie theaters.

During a Black History Month event last February, Biden had this to say:

As my buddy from Delaware can tell you, when you’re involved in the civil rights movement as a kid in high school — I used to go down to the Black church. I’d go to 7:30 mass; I’m a practicing Catholic. Then I’d go to 10 o’clock. And then we’d sit and plan what we’re going to do, in terms of deseg- — you think I’m joking; I’m not.

"I'm a practicing Catholic." Yeah, he's still practicing to be a Catholic.

The Hill decided to take an election-year look at how Biden balances his devout Catholicism with hot-button issues:

Alex Gangitano writes:

President Biden is gearing up his reelection campaign with a unique challenge ahead of him — taking on hot-button issues that the Catholic Church opposes.

Only the nation’s second Catholic president in history, Biden often attends Saturday evening mass with his family either near his home in Wilmington, Del., or in Washington, D.C.

His religious faith is personal to him, the White House has said. However, that has led to him to being, at times, uncomfortable with certain matters central to the Democratic Party but opposed by the Catholic Church, most notably abortion and transgender issues.

"… the White House has said." What a source. Show us one instance in which Biden has been "uncomfortable" with abortion on demand up until birth.

While you're showing us examples of Biden balancing his Catholicism with his political positions, tell us all the actions he's taken to control the border while you're at it.

This is ridiculous.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
