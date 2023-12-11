Freedom From Religion Foundations Erects 'Resist Christian Nationalism' Billboard

We're happy to report that white supremacy is no longer the go-to epithet for anything the Left doesn't like. The new bogeyman is "Christian nationalism." It's such a danger that director Rob Reiner has made a documentary warning of Christian nationalism (including an interview with scold David French, who says you're all doing Christianity wrong).

Christian Nationalism is not only a danger to our Country, it’s a danger to Christianity itself. Our film will be coming to theaters In February. Watch the trailer here.pic.twitter.com/LJmu1nILNy — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 7, 2023

It's especially dangerous now because Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is a so-called Christian nationalist. David French criticized him, of course: "It turns out that the Bible isn’t actually a clear guide to 'any issue under the sun.' You can read it from cover to cover, believe every word you read and still not know the 'Christian' policy on a vast majority of contested issues."

CNN unearthed audio of Johnson saying that "man is inherently evil" and that abortion is a holocaust. Rolling Stone wrote a breathless piece on the flag flying outside Johnson's office: "To understand the contemporary meaning of the Appeal to Heaven flag, it’s necessary to enter a world of Christian extremism animated by modern-day apostles, prophets, and apocalyptic visions of Christian triumph that was central to the chaos and violence of Jan. 6." James Carville told Bill Maher that Christian nationalists are "a bigger threat than al-Qaeda to this country."

The Freedom from Religion Foundation is also sounding the warning, putting up a billboard in Wisconsin saying, "Resist Christian Nationalism."

This photo wss taken on the East side of Madison WI, on Friday Dec. 8th. What does the Freedom From Religion Foundation believe? pic.twitter.com/WttxBEjANN — Marc Dinger (@MarcDinger4) December 10, 2023

I am a Christian, and a patriot. I believe that Christ died for our sins, and by following Him, and only Him, one can have eternal life. I also believe that America is the greatest country to ever exist. Do these deeply held beliefs make me a "Christian Nationalist"? — Marc Dinger (@MarcDinger4) December 10, 2023

What does the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) hope to gain from this billboard? What are their action items to "Resist Christian Nationalism"? Are they calling 100 million Americans Nazi's? Let's have a conversation. — Marc Dinger (@MarcDinger4) December 10, 2023

The left believes they’re fighting a war. The right believes we’re arguing over differences in opinion.



One side is serious about winning https://t.co/17SY8ASK80 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 11, 2023

Language matters.



The right is pathetically weak, especially in terms of properly labeling the enemy. — MORGAN Company (@Morgan_Co_USA) December 11, 2023

I've only known a few FFR people. Their singular purpose seemed to be "Prevent other people from exercising religion." Rabid atheists are the biggest zealots on earth. — ColonelGruber 🐦‍⬛ (@ColonelGruber) December 11, 2023

No such thing as a "Christian Nationalist". Same people talk about "assault rifles" and "weapons of war". Bunch of semantic nonsense. — Stark (@Foldedspace) December 11, 2023

Imagine putting up a billboard that literally nobody outside of a small sliver of the internet even knows wtf it is. — Rick Blair 🇺🇲 (@RealRickBlair) December 11, 2023

Once millions turn out to see Reiner's documentary, Americans will know and fear Christian nationalism.

