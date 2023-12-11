Freedom From Religion Foundations Erects 'Resist Christian Nationalism' Billboard

More Than 650 Harvard Professors Sign Letter in Support of President Claudine Gay
Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on December 11, 2023
Morry Gash

We're happy to report that white supremacy is no longer the go-to epithet for anything the Left doesn't like. The new bogeyman is "Christian nationalism." It's such a danger that director Rob Reiner has made a documentary warning of Christian nationalism (including an interview with scold David French, who says you're all doing Christianity wrong).

It's especially dangerous now because Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is a so-called Christian nationalist. David French criticized him, of course: "It turns out that the Bible isn’t actually a clear guide to 'any issue under the sun.' You can read it from cover to cover, believe every word you read and still not know the 'Christian' policy on a vast majority of contested issues."

CNN unearthed audio of Johnson saying that "man is inherently evil" and that abortion is a holocaust. Rolling Stone wrote a breathless piece on the flag flying outside Johnson's office: "To understand the contemporary meaning of the Appeal to Heaven flag, it’s necessary to enter a world of Christian extremism animated by modern-day apostles, prophets, and apocalyptic visions of Christian triumph that was central to the chaos and violence of Jan. 6." James Carville told Bill Maher that Christian nationalists are "a bigger threat than al-Qaeda to this country."

The Freedom from Religion Foundation is also sounding the warning, putting up a billboard in Wisconsin saying, "Resist Christian Nationalism."

Once millions turn out to see Reiner's documentary, Americans will know and fear Christian nationalism. 

***

