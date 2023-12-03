'Twisted and shameful': House Speaker Mike Johnson responds to James Carville

Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) responds in a tweet to comments made by James Carville.

It's twisted and shameful that a leading Democrat strategist says millions of Christians in America are a greater threat than foreign terrorists who murdered more than 3,000 Americans.



The Democratic Party should condemn this. But they won’t. https://t.co/jc9xbVSkKI — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 3, 2023

Speaker Johnson's tweet does not mention James Carville by name, and it links to a Fox News report quoting Carville. Johnson tweets that it is "twisted and shameful that a leading Democrat strategist says millions of Christians in America are a greater threat than foreign terrorists who murdered more than 3,000 Americans." The speaker's tweet adds that the Democratic Party should condemn it before foreshadowing that they will not condemn it.

Here are relevant portions of what Carville said, the basis of Speaker Johnson's tweet, from the Fox News article.

"Mike Johnson and what he believes is one of the greatest threats we have today to the United States," Carville told Maher on Friday. "I promise you, I know these people."

Here is more from the article.

"You're talking about Christian nationalists," Maher said. "Absolutely," Carville responded. "This is a bigger threat than al-Qaeda to this country."

Speaker Mike Johnson is right to respond to the quotes by James Carville because such comments are out of line and because outbursts of such inflammatory rhetoric need to be shown for what they are.

One may be tempted to ask why Speaker Johnson would take the time and energy to respond to a quote by a Democrat strategist. People on the left are allowed the opportunity to say whatever, and those about whom they speak are allowed to respond. In this case, Speaker Mike Johnson deemed that what was said by a prominent political figure was worthy of a response by the speaker of the House. As a result, Johnson's tweet highlights what was said by James Carville and also highlights extreme thinking by those on the left. This is something former President Donald Trump did well, using his platform, oftentimes social media, to respond to attacks against him. This is an example of why banning and censorship is problematic. The best antidote to destructive speech is more constructive speech. The ability for one to respond to attacks against him is a necessity.

Many on the left may believe that the principles to which Speaker Mike Johnson holds are a threat to their ideology. They may even make a connection between their ideology and the United States as a whole. Thus, they may think with sincerity and even say or tweet out loud that it is a threat to the entire nation when they feel that their ideological worldview is threatened. It is true that Speaker Johnson represents a threat to some things, be they spending, taxes, regulations, a lack of regular order, a rubber legislative stamp for President Joe Biden, liberal wish lists in legislation, and so on; but to suggest that something threatens the nation as a whole is to tie the nation as a whole to such items. Even for Democrats, that is simplistic and shortsighted.

It is wrong to bring a murderous terrorist organization into a discussion about Speaker Johnson and his and other Americans' beliefs; and James Carville, who has been on the national political scene for decades, should know better.



