Someone call the Department of Transportation. The last time someone splashed red paint on the Black Lives Matter mural on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower, Mayor Bill de Blasio had a street crew out in a matter of hours repainting it. “Nice try,” tweeted de Blasio. “The #BlackLivesMatter movement is more than words, and it can’t be undone.”

Now it looks like the mural’s been vandalized again, this time by a woman wearing a #JesusMatters skirt and calling for de Blasio to “refund our police,” after de Blasio announced he’d be cutting $1 billion from the NYPD budget and diverting the money to young people somehow.

Activists pour paint over the BLM mural in front of Trump Tower again and chant “Refund our Police” pic.twitter.com/3lpNG8YbKJ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 18, 2020

Now it’s art — Jeremy Holmes (@irvisions) July 18, 2020

The MSM is gonna have a hard time covering this story of a black woman chanting "refund the police" while painting over a BLM symbol. — Ricardo E. Zuloaga (@ricardo_zuloaga) July 18, 2020

What makes you think they will cover it? Not covering stories like this, as well as what’s happening in Portland and Chicago, and the rise in murders in Deep Blue Cities, is one the newsmedia’s greatest powers! If they don’t acknowledge these events, then “they never happened.” — TestaDuda (@TestaDuda) July 18, 2020

I’m not opposed to what she’s doing 🤷‍♀️ — Ghost Feet ن the Eternal Thornback (@Just_Here_4Food) July 18, 2020

She broke the leftist simulation — PipingYourMom69 (@You_Are_A_F4G) July 18, 2020

The police seemed to be moving suspiciously slow in arresting that woman who who was protesting the cuts to police funding. — Nixon's Head (@Nixons_Head_) July 18, 2020

We noticed that too.

They are putting way too much effort into stopping a vandal from vandalizing vandalism done by a vandal. — Scream Customs (@screamcustoms) July 18, 2020

This is the GREAT Bevelyn Beatty who also courageously protests abortion while offering mothers her counsel and other options. Will she be the only one to defend our churches and cathedrals too? Bevelyn has known the truth since the beginning. God bless her!🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️ — Home Magistra (@PepeClinton) July 18, 2020

Bevelyn Beatty is a badass. — LombreAE (@ombre_ae) July 18, 2020

We’ve covered her before telling blacks not to vote for Biden or any other Democrat; she’s been getting around.

I wonder if they got out without bail — Brian Flynn (@BFly1969) July 18, 2020

not working out so good for the mayor. Bad decisions = bad consequences. — Darin (@dsbklyn_darin) July 18, 2020

I do not support anarchy. But I do like what they are doing. — Brian Henry (@brianhenry1043) July 18, 2020

This is becoming a daily occurrence. Puts a smile on my face. I hope it pisses Deblasio off! 🤣🤣🤣 — davidgood (@drg0221972) July 18, 2020

Big Bird DeBlasio is going to have to but a lot more yellow traffic paint at this rate. — #LearnToCode (@HoosierReb01) July 18, 2020

How much wasted taxpayer money is DeBlasio going to spend to keep re-painting this? — Theresa (@BehindtheT) July 18, 2020

He’s a very petty man with mixed-up priorities; he’ll spend any amount to keep that mural there.

Hero. — Ricardo E. Zuloaga (@ricardo_zuloaga) July 18, 2020

Good on her — family man (@driftwood10000) July 18, 2020

Why are police responding to this? It should be a social worker who will discuss the source of her anger. Let her finish expressing herself then seek to understand 🙏 — Mr. G.T. (@George_T_L_3) July 18, 2020

Our thoughts exactly … she’s not committing a violent crime, so why send armed cops? Send the social worker. Like Speaker Nancy Pelosi said about statue topplings, “People will do what they do.”

