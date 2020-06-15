If there’s a must-watch video on Twitter today, its … well, it’s the one about the young black mother trying to shop for food in a looted grocery store. Fortunately, there are two must-watch videos, and in this one, a young black woman explains why she’s not voting for Joe Biden in 2020. Do you want to see more black men in jail? Vote for Biden, she says. And then she goes into the racist history of the Democratic Party and it’s a beautiful thing to see.

Katie Daviscourt says this truth bomb was dropped in the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.

Trending

Maybe President Trump should use the line, “Joe Biden’s gonna put y’all back in chains.” Just look at the guy’s record. Trump’s the one who finally got the ball rolling on prison reform with the First Step Act after eight years of the Obama administration doing nothing.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bevelyn BeattyCapitol Hill Autonomous ZoneCHAZDemocratsJoe Bidentruth bomb