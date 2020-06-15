Matt Walsh set the stage for this video from a young, black mother who went shopping (or tried to go shopping) at a looted grocery store.

Her video is heartbreaking as she mentions that all of the grocery stores in her area look like this.

Watch.

To all of you tolerant liberals who displayed your wokeness by justifying rioting while sitting on your fat comfortable asses totally insulated from the damage, this is what you supported. This is on you. Congratulations you despicable monsters. pic.twitter.com/PtSvq19yfZ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2020

‘Babies need milk.’

‘Y’all did this to us.’

‘Now they really can’t feed their kids.’

And no, this is not ok.

She breaks this editor’s heart.

This hurts my heart. The LEFT destroys everything it touches — Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) June 15, 2020

It certainly is starting to feel that way.

My word. The most annoying thing is that news media and leftists seem to be applauding this destruction. ☹️🙏🏻 — Nancy (@SameOldNancy) June 15, 2020

This doesn’t look much like justice for George Floyd to us.

Hey Matt, can we track down who this mother is in any way? We could get her some money for Uber and groceries in a place that hasn't been decimated. — Annyka (@AnnykaV) June 15, 2020

Note, we’ll keep you posted if we can find her as this editor would love to send her some groceries as well.

Businesses looted, jobs destroyed. Homes and workplaces destroyed many minority owned. Screeching “RACIST” at the majority of the U.S. populations. Monuments defaced (including tombs & the Lincoln Mem.) There is indeed a storm coming in Nov, just not the one the left expects. — Torgo2020 (@torgo2020) June 15, 2020

Let’s hope this person is right.

Heartbreaking — Lizzy (@lizzycourt) June 15, 2020

I am heartbroken for her and all the good people who’ve lost the places in their neighborhoods that made it a community, where they could meet, shop, get the things they need… this destruction does no one any good. — night_unfurls (@night_unfurls) June 15, 2020

Breaks your heart. People that struggle & have a hard life get caught up in the midsts of war. — SouthernOilMan 🇺🇸 (@SouthernOilMan) June 15, 2020

Isn’t that the truth?

