When Nancy Pelosi speaks, people laugh.

Wait.

Sorry.

People listen.

Ok, not really and if they do it’s so they can dunk on or make fun of her later.

Watch.

Journalist referencing the removal of a Columbus statue in Baltimore: "Shouldn't that be done by a commission or the city council, not a mob in the middle of the night throwing it into a harbor?" Pelosi: "People will do what they do." pic.twitter.com/0OVeaIw2y6 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 9, 2020

What’s with the hand, Nancy? We swear, she waves that left hand around so much it’s like she could take flight at any moment.

Dinesh D’Souza used Nan’s own words to embarrass both her and the Democratic Party:

These six words from Nancy Pelosi reveal everything you need to know about the Democratic Party. "People will do what they do."pic.twitter.com/QPygjNVpIE — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 9, 2020

Nailed it.

“Give them room to destroy” — BigDadio (@BigDadios) July 9, 2020

This is the same as “Some people did something” — Big B (@blaubaugh) July 9, 2020

This. ^

OMG, that’s perfect.

Yes, & "people" will eventually come for her cushy designer ice cream. — Tootiepug (@tootiepug) July 9, 2020

Tied for “ you have to pass the bill to know what’s in it “ 🥴 — Douglas a Bailey (@DouglasaBailey2) July 9, 2020

She really has said some stupid things over the years.

***

