New York City made the news a couple of weeks ago by reporting 74 people shot in the past week, with 24 shooting victims on the Saturday before Father’s Day alone. Nevertheless, it looks like Mayor Bill de Blasio is going to throw a bone to the “defund the police” crowd by cutting $1 billion from the police department’s budget.

Crimes in NYC have spiked dramatically & the Mayor wants to defund the police by $1 BILLION!? This is insane. We should be supporting our police more, not less. We need them now more than ever to face this crime wave De Blasio seems ok with ignoring. https://t.co/COK0FzgfhS — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) June 29, 2020

The good news: He’s going to divert the money to “young people,” i.e., those doing most of the rioting. The Daily Wire reports:

In a Monday morning press conference at City Hall, the Democrat said the saved money would be diverted to “young people.” “My office presented to City Council a plan that would achieve the billion in savings for the NYPD and shift resources to young people, to communities in a way that would help address a lot of the underlying issues that we know are the cause of so many problems in our society,” he said. His plan is in line with the city council leaders, who have also called for a billion-dollar cut to the police department’s budget.

We’d been assured that diverting money from the police department to things like night classes and Planned Parenthood would help put a stop to crime at its root and reduce the need for an armed police department.

BREAKING NEWS: @NYCMayor Just announced a billion dollar budget cut for the NYPD. Meanwhile in NYC 👇 pic.twitter.com/uhbU9xeRiO — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) June 29, 2020

If the people that live in New York want their city back, they are going to have to fight for it. Not kidding. Many of us on Twitter live nowhere near NYC. We can't do anything other than Tweet our anger about what's happening. 🙁 — RLC (@RLC19802020) June 29, 2020

I guess if they want tourism to drop, that's a great way to do it. — Kernel Flag (@FlagKernel) June 29, 2020

Come for the best pizza, stay because you got shot — Not Quarantined Lisa ⭐⭐⭐ (@ZiaDeplorable) June 29, 2020

We are watching the literal destruction of a once vibrant city. — Janet Thompson (@jweber_janet) June 29, 2020

Here comes the total destruction of NYC. Start leaving now. — Joann Castricum (@CastricumJoann) June 29, 2020

Mayor was too busy painting the streets of NYC with BLM — walter white (@Onorato58) June 29, 2020

And renaming a street in each borough to reflect the Black Lives Matter movement.

Has anyone seen the movie Joker? — Just an average guy (@Justana79481510) June 29, 2020

Yep … early ’80s “Gotham” is making a comeback.

So long, tourism! — Matilda (@MatildaWalz) June 29, 2020

His wife must have needed the money. — JanCan (@JanC89903891) June 29, 2020

Good luck with that fellas😳 — Chris Parnitsky (@bisc79) June 29, 2020

DeBlasio is either incredibly naive or astoundingly stupid. Either way, DeBlasio is incompetent. He HAS to go. Now. — Craig Peterson (@PetersonPC) June 29, 2020

@NYCMayor is the worst mayor of all time — daddsky (@daddsky) June 29, 2020

NYC just re-elected AOC, believe me, the next buffoon that is elected mayor will be just like Bill. A commie from the NYC council. — walter white (@Onorato58) June 29, 2020

This video is from a month ago. Troll. — Potato Chip Pioneer (@chip_pioneer) June 29, 2020

Yeah, troll. CNN hall monitor and New York City resident Brian Stelter reminded us just a couple of weeks ago that the plywood spray-painted with “BLM” and “F**k the Police” was starting to come down from the shop windows and Manhattan was looking just spiffy.

He put the city so much in the hole he has no money to pay police. — Maddy (@tonymadd2) June 29, 2020

Escape from New York pic.twitter.com/ETqTHQ0JvO — David (@DavidinConn) June 29, 2020

Hurry up and get those night classes implemented so rioters have somewhere to go and better themselves.

