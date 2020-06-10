In Tuesday night’s “Reliable Sources” newsletter, CNN’s Brian Stelter debunked the “riot” lie about New York City, of course using Fox News’ reporting as the basis for his disgust; you see, Fox News was using days-old footage in its reporting about the riots.

Look, I live in Manhattan and I hated what happened in this city on May 31 and June 1. The looting and mayhem was appalling. But it was more than a week ago. The graffiti has been scrubbed off the bodega on my block. The broken windows have been cleaned up. And today I noticed the city’s garbage can — taken away last week because vandals were lighting fires in them — back on my building’s corner today. I took it as a small but telling sign that things are getting back to normal. It is grossly misleading to show old video of looters on a loop while omitting what’s going on today.

The New York Post’s op-ed editor noticed that Stelter had used Twitter’s new feature to limit replies to his tweet:

LOL, Brian has limited replies —perhaps because he knows he’s gaslighting New Yorkers and others and will get ratio’d for it. https://t.co/3GYZunV5nG — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) June 10, 2020

excuse me? how i am "gaslighting new yorkers?" i live here and i'm well aware that the vandalism ended more than a week ago. acting like it's still happening is a lie. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 10, 2020

Those vandals sure did a lot of rioting. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) June 10, 2020

Vandalism ended in NY over a week ago? Hahahahahahaha.. — Patrick Lucy (@Odie1941) June 10, 2020

You're excused. As recently as *checks note* last weekend, a would-be rioter on live TV threatened to burn down the Diamond District. Is it as bad as June 1? No. Is the atmosphere fervid and the streets still looking shattered by thuggery? Yes. https://t.co/NQQMeoAZnV https://t.co/ZOLPjxWxlI — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) June 10, 2020

"the streets still looking shattered by thuggery" — what does that even mean? The smashed windows were cleaned up right away. Some have already been repaired. The plywood is starting to come down. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 10, 2020

It’s good to see a Manhattanite like Stelter stand up for his city. Hey, the plywood is starting to come down!

They've gone from "mostly peaceful" to "it got cleaned up." Here there are people who have lost their livelihoods to riots. There are businesses that will struggle and some that will never start. There are kids frightened by the violence. Most of all there's the shattered trust. https://t.co/eeTugrgsya — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) June 10, 2020

You are insane. — Ackchyually Joe Ryan (@jmotivator) June 10, 2020

Really weird that you’re going this hard to defend rioting and looting. It’s gross — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing 🇺🇸 (@obiopiah) June 10, 2020

How would you feel if that were CNN or where you lived? I bet you wouldn't have said it was no biggie, things were "cleaned up right away" & "repaired." You guys had bombs sent to you in a truly heinous, despicable act. None of you decided (correctly) a day later to shrug it off — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 10, 2020

Huh? This IS where I live. Look at the photo I shared of the Hudson Yards entrance or the story I shared about the damage in my neighborhood. I talked about it in real time 9 days ago. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 10, 2020

The streets were glittering with the shards of broken glass created by love hammers powered by the hopes and dreams of future furries. — MacExotic (@ScrutonsHair) June 10, 2020

Might be a reference to the mom and pop businesses that will never be coming back thanks to rioters who destroyed their life's work, leaving their personal lives in tatters. — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) June 10, 2020

So no harm, no foul? Got it, tater. — DannyPariah (@DanPariah) June 10, 2020

When all the plywood comes down it won’t look shattered anymore. — The Humanist (@TheHumamist) June 10, 2020

What about the affordable housing units and businesses burned to the ground? They haven't been rebuilt yet and probably won't be. — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 10, 2020

Liberal privilege is thinking people can just rebuild. — 🇺🇸 RCD 🦋 (@RobsRcd) June 10, 2020

I’ll go a step further. Liberal privilege is also having selective amnesia. — DirtyJerseyDossier (@DossierDirty) June 10, 2020

How’s CNN headquarters in Atlanta doing? Everything is totally peachy except that building, right? — Mark Footerman (@MarkFooterman) June 10, 2020

All this cleaned up in a few days? Where were these cleanup crews with every natural disaster we've had since the founding of FEMA? pic.twitter.com/S383whIO2N — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) June 10, 2020

I drove up West Broadway from Canal to Houston, and 6th Avenue up to 23rd, and down 5th avenue from 34th to 14th on Sunday and Monday and EVERYTHING was boarded up like it was a hurricane. Stop lying. — Comfortably ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@Eyeroll_Shrugs) June 10, 2020

You can’t be this obtuse. — MsGraceyP (@MsGraceyP) June 10, 2020

Taking it Brian's home is untouched so he gets to be offended — CalTexMix (@CalTexMix) June 10, 2020

Y'all, some windows in NYC have been repaired so clearly we are back to square one inside a week, per Stelter here. — justsuse (@DaLilSeagull) June 10, 2020

It's a lot more than buildings, people lost livelihoods, homes, were threatened, neighborhoods tore up and people have to live with the actions of others cruel violence. How do you forget this, or just say, oh windows were fixed it's all ok? It hurts. How do you think kids feel? — arlene billson (@juneslili) June 10, 2020

“Come experience New York City! The plywood is starting to come down!” Hey Stelter, you should patent that before the NYC tourist bureau steals it! — Scott Carroll (@YouDaManTiger) June 10, 2020

How did those windows get smashed? Why was plywood necessary. I have it from a "reliable source" that those riots were a lie. — Dianny 🇺🇸 (@DiannyRants) June 10, 2020

They already un-burned all that stuff too, eh? — 5280 Z (@SvendZan) June 10, 2020

Oh, well if some of the windows have been repaired and the plywood is *starting* to come down then it sounds like everything is back to normal. 🙄It’s like you think we can’t see this stuff with our own eyes. — Patrick McMurphy (@mcmurphy_pat) June 10, 2020

Theyre taking the plywood down because the smashed windows need to be repaired, the smoke damage cleaned, the destroyed interiors replaced. Why are you doing this? — 🇺🇸Night Wood✞⚭⚓ (@Shteina_Gott) June 10, 2020

The entire DOWNTOWNS of Minneapolis, 5th Avenue and SOHO in New York, D.C., Dallas, Phoenix, Austin, Portland and other countless cities have been SHATTERED BY THUGGERY, who STOLE/LOOTED & BURNED taxpaying citizens businesses Seattle has a 6 square block are that is a NO GO ZONE — RedDoorPol (@door_pol) June 10, 2020

Well, in Brian’s neighborhood, all is ok! What a dunce. — MarginalResult (@MarginalResult) June 10, 2020

He got his garbage can back, so …

Related: