As Twitchy told you last week, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and grifter Al Sharpton were both on hand to help paint a giant yellow “Black Lives Matter” mural on Fifth Avenue right in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan. De Blasio said they were “liberating” the street. (The mural is similar to that on a street in Brooklyn, which de Blasio turned into a pedestrian walkway, rerouting cars and city buses apparently to preserve the art.)

But now we’re hearing word that someone has vandalized the mural by splattering it with red paint. It’s tough to see in the picture (it might not show up in the embedded tweet), but you can see it if you look at the “V” in Lives.

HAPPENING LIVE IN NYC. BLM SLOGAN IN FRONT OF TRUMP TOWER HIT WITH RED PAINT 😳 pic.twitter.com/t3n3Yuzvgw — tommyrulznyc (@tommyrulznyc) July 13, 2020

Normally we wouldn’t condone vandalism, but as Speaker Nancy Pelosi herself said about people pulling down statues, “People will do what they do.” To us, it sounds a lot like the couple who were charged with a hate crime for painting over a Black Lives Matter mural in California; the BLM mural was sanctioned by the city, so vandalizing it was a crime. Or is it just people doing what they’ll do?

Isn’t that allowed? 1st amendment you know — tom (@tomd44) July 13, 2020

After all of the rioting, looting, property damage, killings, rapes, arson, shootings, mob violence and statue toppling… … some paint on the road has turned the 'resistance' into pearl clutching, fainting couch bitches. — Guy Monzeglio (@GuyMonzeglio) July 13, 2020

Insurance covers it, right? — RightWingStunter (@AiderNr) July 13, 2020

It’s only property — VK2 (@2222vj) July 13, 2020

It's only property. Insurance will pay for it. Blah. Blah. Blah…. — Veegersbeeper (@Veegerbeeper) July 13, 2020

Like all those businesses burned down and looted during the riots … no big deal, since insurance will cover it, right Sally Kohn? De Blasio can head right back out and fix it in less than an hour.

It was mostly peaceful red paint… — Truthseeker (@Thestraightstuf) July 13, 2020

You painted it on a road, what did you think was going to happen? — Mr. Honkitude (@Mr_Honkitude) July 13, 2020

No big deal. They're just protesting the increase in violent crime going on there. Besides, it's just property….. — djm1992 (@djm1992a) July 13, 2020

People are going to do what people are going to do. Cuts both ways, leftists. — NH (@TwoQuoque) July 13, 2020

So sad. — EyeDoc11 (@EyeDoc11) July 13, 2020

We were told vandalism is a legitimate form of protest. — Doq Goldenman (@Goldenman_Doq) July 13, 2020

That is the duty of every patriotic American. — Left Wing Lunacy (@HomeySanders) July 13, 2020

Protesting is the greatest form of patriotism. — Chris Slater (@Jarl_Slater) July 13, 2020

If you graffiti graffiti, is it still considered graffiti? — TaeSwifty (@SwiftyTae) July 13, 2020

Good! Communist propaganda shouldn’t be painted on a public street. — Jim Stonebraker (@jimstonebraker) July 13, 2020

Looks like a peaceful protest to me. — American Roulette 🇺🇸 (@RoulletteTravis) July 13, 2020

Somebody splashed the statue of George Washington in New York City with red paint and we don’t recall a panic over that.

“The suspect reportedly fled westbound on 56th St.” If caught, will he or she be charged with a hate crime or just vandalism? And will there be enough police to investigate since de Blasio slashed a billion dollars from their budget?

