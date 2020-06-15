In cities across the nation, from San Francisco to Washington, D.C., to New York City, protesters have painted the words “Black Lives Matter” in huge yellow letters taking up entire streets. One of those streets was Fulton Street in Brooklyn, and Mayor Bill de Blasio, who recently announced that a street in every borough would be named after the Black Lives Matter movement, says the street will be made pedestrian-only over the summer, apparently to maintain the street art and save the mural from tires.

So Jewish kids can’t play on the playground, but an entire street is being set aside for pedestrians in honor of Black Lives Matter?

De Blasio’s not going to defund the police like everyone is calling for, but the street is a nice gesture.

