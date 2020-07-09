This morning we told you that New York City DOT workers were preparing to paint “Black Lives Matter” on Fifth Avenue right in front of Trump Tower. That task is underway:

President Trump had previously tweeted that the plan to do this would “denigrate” Fifth Avenue, but Mayor Bill de Blasio was on the scene and he said the painted words were “liberating” the street:

Trending

First of all, where are the mayor’s mask police when they’re really needed?

Imagine the media reaction if that was Trump. But yey, it’s not like there’s anything else going on in his city for the mayor to worry about:

De Blasio sure does have his priorities.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill De BlasioBlack lives matterDonald TrumpFifth AvenueTrump Tower