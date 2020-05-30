Sally Kohn says that America has to check its priorities, so maybe that process should start with this small business owner:

Yeah, boo hoo fella. Your restaurant was insured, right? Then don’t sweat over looters destroying it. Just rebuild it.

So does this mean it’s cool that people took advantage of the George Floyd protests in front of Minneapolis’s third district police department to loot a Target store and leave it completely destroyed after stacking up TVs and electronics on hand carts? We’ll be Target can’t wait to rebuild in that neighborhood. And don’t get us started on that AutoZone that was torched or any of the hundreds of small businesses that had windows broken.

Trending

What a horrible, horrible take. We can’t believe this tweet is still up.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: George FloydinsuredlootingprioritiesriotsSally Kohn