Sally Kohn says that America has to check its priorities, so maybe that process should start with this small business owner:

From today’s @LATimes: “He begged looters not to attack his struggling restaurant: ‘I’m just … trying to survive’ pic.twitter.com/ocsGCIhfpi — Ted Davis (@TeddyDavisLA) May 30, 2020

Yeah, boo hoo fella. Your restaurant was insured, right? Then don’t sweat over looters destroying it. Just rebuild it.

Also, and I don't feel like this should need to be pointed out, property is insured and can be replaced. Lives cannot. Check your priorities, America. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) May 30, 2020

So does this mean it’s cool that people took advantage of the George Floyd protests in front of Minneapolis’s third district police department to loot a Target store and leave it completely destroyed after stacking up TVs and electronics on hand carts? We’ll be Target can’t wait to rebuild in that neighborhood. And don’t get us started on that AutoZone that was torched or any of the hundreds of small businesses that had windows broken.

Good advice. Check that your premiums are paid up like Sally’s everybody. Priorities. — 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) May 30, 2020

I’m sure the small business owners who have lost everything appreciate this tweet … 🙄 — 🇺🇸 The🐰FOO 🇺🇸 (@PolitiBunny) May 30, 2020

Most of the small businesses destroyed in Minneapolis (over 350) did not have insurance or had to cancel due to COVID. What did they have to do with the killing of George Floyd? You’re heartless & cold — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) May 30, 2020

Not all property is insured. The black retired firefighter whose restaurant was burned didn't have any, he & his wife couldn't afford it yet. Lost everything. You smug media elites have no idea how the real world works. What an evil person you are! — Boris_Badenoff (@Boris_Badenoff) May 30, 2020

Tell that to this guy:https://t.co/rXhJs6K87L — Wanda (@wandaoaj) May 30, 2020

This is primarily black business owners and jobs. I just saw a black woman break down on live tv saying “I live in the high rise behind us, my grocery store is gone, all the places I shop are gone how am I supposed to get food? The buses aren’t running.” Thanks for helping Sally — Randy (@_MNmisfit) May 30, 2020

I dare you to walk up to this woman and say that to her face. https://t.co/haiafMzbH8 — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 30, 2020

So…bankrupt the insurance companies, because some Americans can’t control themselves at all. They just gotta loot every TV in Minnesota and follow up by burning everything they see to the ground. Yeah, we want you assholes in charge again. What could go wrong? — Add your name (@corrcomm) May 30, 2020

1) they’re not all insured 2) if they are, it still doesn’t make it right 3) those who have insurance will have to pay much more in premiums to keep it going forward. — Sam (@Sam4Vols) May 30, 2020

Plus their business has been interrupted. Horrible, tone deaf take. — bluska (@bluskabucknut) May 30, 2020

If you owned a small business you'd know that "Civil unrest" is commonly one of the reasons cited under which claims will not be paid. You unknowing clown. — NiedsDeadGhost (@NiedsG) May 30, 2020

You need to understand that business and property insurance ALWAYS SPECIFICALLY exempts Civil Unrest, Riots/ war. — Rani ~~ ~ Last of the Red Hot Distanced Boomers 🧨 (@MilitaryRosary) May 30, 2020

Most insurance policies have exceptions that do not cover damages from rioting, civil unrest or terrorism. Insurance companies will deny coverage at any and all cases they can. — NOLA-Dawg-Brad Calloway (@daddybradley) May 30, 2020

As a licensed insurance agent let me also tell you, every claim they do pay out they will make up for by increasing premiums in those areas, disproportionately effecting lower income families. — SwishaHouse CFO (@dustinb87) May 30, 2020

You do know that insurance companies can then decide not to insure businesses in these cities in the future or charge higher premiums due to past damage right? That means these companies might not return to these cities reducing access to city residents. — Jon Bassoff (@CoachJEB18) May 30, 2020

If a neighbourhood gets burned down, the value of real estate in that neighbourhood will become depressed for years, sometimes decades. Way to encourage conditions that keep people poor, Sally https://t.co/O9vAdoGd0j — Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) May 30, 2020

Sally, during the Sherman Park riots in Milwaukee a few years ago, they burned down an O'Reilly's Auto Parts. When I moved away over 3 years later, it was still just a bare slab and an empty parking lot. All the local people employed there never got their jobs back. — Roland le Fartere (@Crapplefratz) May 30, 2020

Their livelihoods,investments of their life savings into those business, those jobs in the business that most likely will not come back will not be replaced. The dr. and dental clinics that care for the people in these communities won’t be back anytime soon but prioritie right? — Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) May 30, 2020

You are literally cheering on the destruction of minority-owned businesses and livelihoods, you horrible sow. — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) May 30, 2020

I’m sure stealing some LV will ease their pain https://t.co/oja94o7M39 https://t.co/6XRbrFQeZQ — Independent Woman (@hoopsmom) May 30, 2020

I'll send the rioters your way to take out their anger against the system by looting all your worldly possessions. You can then virtue signal on the smoldering ash heap of what wasn't worth stealing. — Charro Avittia (@AvittiaCharro) May 30, 2020

"Property is insured" This is insulting and ignorant. You know nothing about the work and sweat put into building a small business. Many of these small biz owners (including/especially the minority owners) will never be made whole after these rioters destroyed their businesses. — Lee C Eldridge (@LeeCEldridge) May 30, 2020

Burning down someone's business that they put their heart and soul into for decades has an impact beyond a monetary value. — Adeptus Archer (@ArcherMint) May 30, 2020

These businesses are already running in the margins thanks to COVID-19. Even with insurance, there's a deductible, not everything will be covered, and what is covered may not be a 1:1 return on the losses. Probably a premium hike on the tail end of it all. Stop equivocating. — 🦖 prag ㋬ (@pragmatometer) May 30, 2020

Why are you, a rich white person, telling people that it's okay to go out and destroy black-owned businesses? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 30, 2020

Are they rioting in your neighborhood, Sally? — Peasant H (@c_gt1982) May 30, 2020

Sally Kohn is letting you know it's okay to destroy her property and livelihood because, hey, it's all insured. — Jennifer "The Lollipop Guild" O'Connell (@asthegirlturns) May 30, 2020

What a horrible, horrible take. We can’t believe this tweet is still up.

