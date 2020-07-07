The District Attorney’s Office of Contra Costa County released a statement Tuesday saying that two Martinez, Calif., residents would be charged with three misdemeanor counts, including a hate crime, for painting over an approved Black Lives Matter mural on Independence Day.

The District Attorney’s statement reads, in part:

Today, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office charged Nichole Anderson (42-years old Martinez resident) and David Nelson (53-years-old Martinez resident) with three misdemeanor counts, including a hate crime, for their alleged actions on Saturday, July 4, when defendant Anderson covered up a Black Lives Matter mural with black paint. Nelson directly aided in the alleged criminal conduct. The incident was captured on video by witnesses.

“We must address the root and byproduct of systemic racism in our country. The Black Lives Matter movement is an important civil rights cause that deserves all of our attention,” stated Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton. “The mural completed last weekend was a peaceful and powerful way to communicate the importance of Black lives in Contra Costa County and the country. We must continue to elevate discussions and actually listen to one another in an effort to heal our community and country.”

Well, it’s clear the district attorney is fully on board with the Black Lives Matter movement. The two face up to a year in jail if convicted.

Keep in mind: The City of Martinez granted a permit for a temporary Black Lives Mural, so it was sanctioned by the city — it wasn’t vandalism.

Meanwhile, in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio has made a street painted with “Black Lives Matter” in huge yellow letters a pedestrian-only walkway to keep cars from ruining it.

The couple should apply for a permit to paint a “Blue Lives Matter” mural on city property and see how that goes.

