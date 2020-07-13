As Twitchy reported earlier, there was a four-siren alert that someone had splashed red paint on the “V” in the Black Lives Mural that was painted in Manhattan in front of Trump Tower with help from Mayor Bill de Blasio and MSNBC’s Al Sharpton.

De Blasio has his priorities in order, and after “liberating” Fifth Avenue from the looming Trump Tower, he sent out what looks to be a really unnecessarily large Department of Transportation Crew to repaint the “damaged” portions of the mural. Your life might not be safe in New York City, but that mural damn sure is. If he weren’t for defunding the police he’d probably assign some now to guard it.

Seriously … we count, like, seven city workers and one paintbrush in that photo.

Oh, and among those shot and killed was a one-year-old. But defund the police and worry about your pretty mural.

Seriously, just how quickly did de Blasio dispatch a street crew to fix his mural? Two hours? Three hours? Things can get done quickly when they’re this important.

