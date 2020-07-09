As Twitchy reported, a maskless New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and MSNBC’s Al Sharpton “liberated” Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower by helping paint a giant Black Lives Matter mural on the street, though we don’t think he’s going to turn that stretch of road into a pedestrian walkway to preserve the artwork.

We’ve already heard de Blasio “explain” how Black Lives Matter protests and religious gatherings are “apples and oranges,” and now he’s telling CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that now is just not the time for large gatherings like parades and outdoor concerts — but if you feel you have to go out and join a Black Lives Matter protest, that’s super.