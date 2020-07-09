As Twitchy reported, a maskless New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and MSNBC’s Al Sharpton “liberated” Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower by helping paint a giant Black Lives Matter mural on the street, though we don’t think he’s going to turn that stretch of road into a pedestrian walkway to preserve the artwork.

We’ve already heard de Blasio “explain” how Black Lives Matter protests and religious gatherings are “apples and oranges,” and now he’s telling CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that now is just not the time for large gatherings like parades and outdoor concerts — but if you feel you have to go out and join a Black Lives Matter protest, that’s super.

That crew he had around him to paint Fifth Avenue looked like a pretty large gathering to us, but if it were a Jewish funeral he’d have called the cops himself.

People in red states celebrating Memorial Day, obviously.

That argument actually was made by the founder of the New York Times’ 1619 Project when “domestic terrorists” “stormed the capitol” in Michigan to protest the lockdown; they were white supremacists trying to kill blacks with the coronavirus.

Call it a protest against the treatment of Native Americans by the settlers and you’re good to go.

