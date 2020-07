Earlier today we told you about New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio saying that indoor restaurant dining remains too dangerous to resume even as he looks the other way at thousands gathering in the streets for protests.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he is delaying the planned resumption of indoor dining at restaurants in the city out of fear it would ignite a a spike in coronavirus infections. https://t.co/dJszcMHvOn — The Associated Press (@AP) July 1, 2020