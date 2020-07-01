Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this morning that indoor dining is still too dangerous because of coronavirus:

Breaking: NYC will not allow indoor dining to resume at restaurants next week, after officials became alarmed over the virus rise in other states.https://t.co/WFIT7hFtyA — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) July 1, 2020

This, however, is still OK with the mayor:

Protesters pass the time dancing while waiting for city budget vote results. @CBSNewYork #OccupyCityHall pic.twitter.com/gBDM1L9ES0 — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) June 30, 2020

And it’s safe enough to open up public pools:

BREAKING: @NYCMayor announces 15 outdoor pools will be open in the next few weeks. 3 will open July 24.

12 will open August 1. https://t.co/7XMiU8rC1U — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) July 1, 2020

But social distancing in restaurants? NOPE:

20,000 people can gather for a protest.

20 people cannot gather for a pizza. https://t.co/5gJPZBFdiN — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) July 1, 2020

What a farce all this is. Either take it seriously or just “end all lockdowns” now:

That this is allowed daily while Democrats like De Blasio insist there can be no indoor dining, funerals, weddings, gyms, or even outdoor pool usage is spitting in the faces of every person who took politicians’ like him at their word and acted in good faith END ALL LOCKDOWNS https://t.co/EjxQB8DYgS — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) July 1, 2020

***