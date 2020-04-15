It’s true that the coronavirus in America is killing more men than women, and more African Americans than whites; as Twitchy reported, President Trump said at Tuesday’s press briefing that within two weeks his administration would be providing data on COVID-19’s disproportionate effect on black Americans.

It’s also true that many Americans are bristling against states’ stay-at-home orders, especially in Michigan, where thousands of people participated in something called #OperationGridlock to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s especially sweeping crackdown on things like buying seeds or landscaping or driving to your vacation home.

Ida Bae Wells, the smart and thuggish Beyoncé of journalism and a contributor to the New York Times’ 1619 Project, noticed among the Michigan protesters a Confederate flag and put the pieces together: All of these white protesters want to lift the stay-at-home order because they know blacks are more susceptible to dying from COVID-19.

Keep in mind that school districts across the nation have integrated the New York Times’ 1619 project into their curricula.

Just a guess, but maybe a lot of people still see it as a symbol of rebellion more so than an endorsement of slavery? And how many were there exactly? We could be wrong, but it doesn’t look like a lot — not enough to tar thousands of protesters as racists.

In any case, Wells opened a lot of eyes, apparently:

The not-so-woke weren’t necessarily buying that explanation, though.

Wells replied to that guy who was using all the big words and stuff but deleted her tweet for some reason; here it is:

We thought he made some good points. And we believe “none of the protesters were black” as much as we believed all the people who claimed that none of the protesters at the Second Amendment rally in Virginia were black.

Anyway, there you have it: If the COVID-19 virus killed more white people than blacks, there wouldn’t have been a protest.

