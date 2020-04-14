You know how people have been posting self-quarantine photos — the ones that say, “Me at the beginning of March” and “Me at the beginning of April”? Washington Blade reporter Chris Johnson must have thought he needed to document how he looked before attending one of President Trump’s coronavirus press briefings because who knows how badly beaten up he might appear afterward.

Playboy’s Brian Karem was there, so we hope he didn’t challenge Johnson to a fight.

We’re not going to dunk on Johnson too hard, because his question wasn’t terrible:

Another firefighter is born.

