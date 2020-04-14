You know how people have been posting self-quarantine photos — the ones that say, “Me at the beginning of March” and “Me at the beginning of April”? Washington Blade reporter Chris Johnson must have thought he needed to document how he looked before attending one of President Trump’s coronavirus press briefings because who knows how badly beaten up he might appear afterward.
My turn in the crucible: Getting ready to ask Trump questions in the Rose Garden briefing today. pic.twitter.com/WDEVNYmeKN
— Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) April 14, 2020
Playboy’s Brian Karem was there, so we hope he didn’t challenge Johnson to a fight.
We’re not going to dunk on Johnson too hard, because his question wasn’t terrible:
I asked Trump why we haven’t seen data he promised in coming days on coronavirus’ disproportionate impact on black Americans
Trump says “we’re working on it” and it will be out “within two weeks.”
— Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) April 14, 2020
Another firefighter is born.
