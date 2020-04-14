You know how people have been posting self-quarantine photos — the ones that say, “Me at the beginning of March” and “Me at the beginning of April”? Washington Blade reporter Chris Johnson must have thought he needed to document how he looked before attending one of President Trump’s coronavirus press briefings because who knows how badly beaten up he might appear afterward.

My turn in the crucible: Getting ready to ask Trump questions in the Rose Garden briefing today. pic.twitter.com/WDEVNYmeKN — Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) April 14, 2020

Playboy’s Brian Karem was there, so we hope he didn’t challenge Johnson to a fight.

Oh puleese — Judy Mantia (@MantiaJudy) April 14, 2020

This is dramatically dorky. — Liz 🇺🇸✝️ (@NurseLiz3) April 14, 2020

I’m so sorry it’s so difficult to sit in a chair and ask competent questions. Truly, you are being persecuted by the government. 🙄 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) April 14, 2020

One of the hardest days in my life was 60 below, a hundred feet in the air for several hours working on a radio tower. Asking questions sounds so hard. What was your hardest day? #Crucible — Jacob Dart 🐸 ⭐⭐⭐ (@JacobDart5) April 14, 2020

Annnnd this is why the people hate the media pic.twitter.com/RPelNaMRWp — R.E.V.olution (@flutiedawg) April 14, 2020

Drama queen much? — Juno Who (@Junowhotoo) April 14, 2020

You'll be fine as long as you ask a relevant question. If you try to go viral….you will… — Henry Chinaski (@ashsoles) April 14, 2020

Ask a real question. — Silvana Gallagher (@GallagherSil) April 14, 2020

Will your question be one that will elicit valuable information for the American people, or one that will be attention getting for you personally? — Tamra Trent (@TrentTamra) April 14, 2020

Safety First: Please remember to wear a football helmet and pads. — Campbell Writer (@CampbellWriter) April 14, 2020

Wow..aren’t you a hero?!?! — Blake (@Training4Golf) April 14, 2020

There’s more soy in that picture than in a Chinese takeout dinner — jimmy (@jimmy_tomo1) April 14, 2020

Ended in liberal tears, as usual. — Corn Pop (@gravyfist) April 14, 2020

Not just a little enamored with ourselves, are we? — Cacophonous (@1989Wahoo) April 15, 2020

Self important much? — saintscrem💀 (@saintscrem) April 14, 2020

So dramatic 😂! — Patriot at Heart (@roxshade) April 15, 2020

Hey look it’s Kaitlin Collins! — Justin Nelson (@JustinN42147132) April 14, 2020

Oh stop crying…..ask a decent question — Linster! (@Linster55) April 14, 2020

You poor, poor soul. I’m sure all the newly unemployed, the small businesses barely hanging on and those who are losing all hope as they watch their life’s work crumbling appreciate your selflessness. — fergus (@fergus55826817) April 15, 2020

cru·ci·ble

/ˈkro͞osəb(ə)l/

noun:

a situation of severe trial, or in which different elements interact, leading to the creation of something new. Where's the "something new" in this overdramatic media preening? — Joshua Romens (@JaRomens) April 15, 2020

Little man, Marines go through a crucible. You are not a Marine. — Wretched Plebiscite (@Wretched1775) April 15, 2020

Too funny. Basically the same as a Ranger at the cliffs of Pont du Hoc😂 This will for sure earn him a medal…..at the WHCA dinner. — Keith (@Keith42906497) April 14, 2020

Just like Normandy man……. FFS — assumedidentity (@icognito007) April 15, 2020

If you’re not getting ratio’d, you should be. You do know you’re not in a Higgins boat landing on Omaha Beach, right? #BeingStupidMustBeLucrative — Jim NAZ (@Jim22902687) April 15, 2020

You guys are only heroes to yourselves; nobody else holds anybody in your profession in high regard. Keep playing the victim so you can get famous on Twitter for a few hours. #janefondajurnos — Charles Adams (@dixieduke_net) April 14, 2020

FFS, you're not going into a war zone. You sitting in the damned Rose Garden. — Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) April 14, 2020

You are such a hero. pic.twitter.com/mdOYCn7qJ5 — Starchild (@starchild_steve) April 15, 2020

My god do you have a martyr complex? You can ask a decent question and not be a prick. Go ahead and try it. — KSE (@kbk3n3) April 14, 2020

You'll do fine if you remember this:

Who

What

When

Where

Why

How All is is grandstanding and not the role of journalists. Don't be that guy. — Pam Besteder (@pambesteder) April 14, 2020

Good luck snowflake. — Carla Coon (@CarlaCoonAuthor) April 14, 2020

Wait till he turns the sprinklers on. — Life Coach (@jimlyons3000) April 14, 2020

Well that was a fail. — JR Cash (@jr_cash14) April 15, 2020

Now that it’s over, DID YOU SURVIVE?! — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) April 14, 2020

We’re not going to dunk on Johnson too hard, because his question wasn’t terrible:

I asked Trump why we haven’t seen data he promised in coming days on coronavirus’ disproportionate impact on black Americans Trump says “we’re working on it” and it will be out “within two weeks.” — Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) April 14, 2020

Another firefighter is born.

