We already apologized Monday night if you were getting tired of all of the hot takes coming out of the Lobby Day gun rights rally in Richmond, Va., but there were so many and they were so profoundly stupid. A lot of liberals were calling it a “Klan rally” or a “white supremacist rally” from the get-go, but we learned further that all of the protesters were “racists pretending to care about racism to defend gun rights that don’t extend to black people” and that just because violence didn’t break out — at all — doesn’t mean the rally was peaceful, even though the mainstream media reflexively calls violent leftist protests “mostly peaceful” every time.

Now we’re learning, thanks to Twitchy sister-site Townhall’s Julio Rosas, that all of the attendees were white men — just men —because non-white men would have felt terrorized in that crowd.

The White Men (and they are all White Men, because non-White Men would not be safe in this crowd) are explicitly TERRORIZING US to demonstrate to lawmakers they will cause more TERROR if they pass gun safety measures the voters wanted and voted them into office to pass. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) January 20, 2020

This is a lie. As a non-white man, I felt perfectly safe. The other minorities who were armed felt the same way. https://t.co/WHXL3glaUh — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 21, 2020

Liar. — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 21, 2020

Everything you said is wrong. Everything. — Brian V (@spid3rdad) January 21, 2020

Given the number of non-white men at that rally, you unfortunately lost all credibility as soon as you brought race into this. — Ma'at (@truth_morality) January 21, 2020

And women. There was a nice sum of non-white women there too — (((Ezra Sitt))) (@sitt_ezra) January 21, 2020

This is such an ignorant and ridiculous statement. It was citizens of all colors peacefully supporting our God-given rights and freedoms. Your imagined narrative was just that, imagined. Completely fictional — Just one of the Super Elite (@BeanK511) January 20, 2020

actually that was probably one of the safest places in all of america at that moment. a lot safer than chicago or baltimore. — ComicfromPlanet9 (@Geopilot) January 20, 2020

And yet no one was shot. — Trump for 8 (@AbbyTaylor041) January 20, 2020

Just a peaceful protest with over 22,000 people standing up for their 2nd Amendment rights.Peace Out ✌✌✌ — Barbara Kuks (@BKuks) January 20, 2020

Who was terrorized? All the vids look peaceful; ppl smiling, singing the national anthem – is that what scared you ?? — be a fountain, not a drain (@smallwhiz1) January 20, 2020

Please provide one example of people being terrorized by this crowd. — Hopper (@hopfreq) January 20, 2020

Only cowards should feel terrorized. — Russ Nelson (@russnelson) January 21, 2020

I am not terrified by that armed citizen. Because I am not a coward who wants only government to have weapons, a government those cowardly worms control. — Where's Hunter? (@OdietamoLives) January 20, 2020

I’m so sorry this is happening to you. You are so brave. — 𝗥𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗹𝗮𝗴 𝗼𝗳 𝗱𝗼𝗼𝗺 (@JeffBomondo) January 21, 2020

They aren't there to terrorize people…. They are there to terrorize tyrants. Tyrants aren't people, David. Neither are communists… 🇺🇸🖕 pic.twitter.com/nrw9y6IVDA — ❌ ‏Grim Bane's Folly (@GrimFolly) January 21, 2020

You may benefit from calling some of the people on this listhttps://t.co/IAfjFbWNJ2 — Разйел (@Raziel_169) January 21, 2020

Ah… now I see where your confusion comes from pic.twitter.com/wyHmpkLP63 — Jack Decker (@MrDecker1MMAGC) January 21, 2020

Someday a group of people will come along that don't enjoy the rights that you choose to exercise and cherish. And strip them away from you. And we all will laugh. Maybe even actively participate in the removal of those rights. Much like you are doing now. — Imani (@America_Always_) January 20, 2020

Oh, so Rosas and his followers posted photos of every minority in attendance?

Very happy for you that, as a reporter, you were able to attend a rally designed to terrorize Virginia lawmakers into abandoning gun safety measures they were elected to enact, and you felt safe. Further, I am happy your friends have sent me pics of every minority at the rally. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) January 21, 2020

Those pesky facts. — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 21, 2020

The white dude in a bow tie terrorized by white dudes. — Trey Radel (@treyradel) January 21, 2020

