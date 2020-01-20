There are so, so many hot takes flying around today in the wake of the gun rights rally that took place in Richmond, Va. That tiny little video clip of demonstrators walking down the sidewalk has been particularly triggering. Did you know the massive rally wasn’t an example of exercising First Amendment rights but instead meant to fear-monger away our First Amendment rights?

So incensed by their Second Amendment rights that they threaten and fear monger away our First Amendment rights. #Richmond2ARally #gunrally pic.twitter.com/vBQoSYvQeQ — Ethan Somers (@ethanjsomers) January 20, 2020

That doesn’t make sense, but it’s not the hottest take we’ve seen. This might be, though, from Sarah Reese Jones, the boss at PoliticusUSA, your home for “independent, corporate-free, trustworthy and people-powered news.”

Racists pretending to care about racism to defend gun rights that don’t extend to black people. #VirginiaRally https://t.co/1o5laAyX8N — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 20, 2020

Guess she missed these racists holding up photos of the yearbook page with pro-gun control Gov. Ralph Northam either in blackface or a Klan robe. But these are the racists. And come on … which gun rights don’t extend to black people?

Put the pencils down, everyone. We have the dumbest take. https://t.co/0CxU6bMVhR — Mo Mo (@molratty) January 21, 2020

Blacks don't have gun rights??? — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) January 21, 2020

In what alternate dimension do those rights not extend to black people? — Winter-Wu1f (@Wu1fAxe) January 20, 2020

What on earth are you talking about? — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) January 21, 2020

There is literally nothing in your statement that is truthful. — Michael Graham (@mcg1971) January 20, 2020

Please cite the statute that expressly forbids blacks from owning guns. — RangerSyl (@RangerSyl) January 20, 2020

Name a gun right that doesn't extend to black people. Just one. — Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) January 20, 2020

What gun rights don’t extend to black people, Sarah? — Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) January 20, 2020

I will give you a billion dollars if you can name for me a single gun right that doesn’t apply to black people. — Pete Dunnzo (@PDunnzo) January 20, 2020

Keep watering down that racism charge Sarah. — varyar (@varyarpol) January 20, 2020

Gun rights don't extend a black people? Strange, I never noticed. — Sensurround (🦇💩🤪) (@BBC_dip) January 21, 2020

Ummm, yes they do, and people of color recognize that fact. pic.twitter.com/5amgW7pjkG — Carpetfrog (@Carpetfrawg) January 20, 2020

You can't back that up with facts, and you damn well know it. This is the second claim by a blue check today that gun rights don't extend to black people – with ZERO evidence or proof of that claim. Gun rights are for all American citizens, regardless of color, race or gender. — ❄️⛄️ E's Waiting for Some Snow ⛄️❄️ (@The_Original_E_) January 21, 2020

Which are racists? Point them out. Be specific as to which. Name a single gun right not extended to black folks. — Paul Marketos (@MarketosPaul) January 20, 2020

Weird. Despite being black, my girlfriend did not experience any denials to her 2nd amendment rights. I mean like not even once. pic.twitter.com/dAxxKD5dQo — Stone Cold Snark (@brad43479) January 21, 2020

*psst* minorities own guns to.

We will protect ourselves and our family. Stop trying to disarm us. — Aaron L (@Gold_Bugg) January 20, 2020

Pull it on over there Becky. I’m going to need to see some proof that the 2nd doesn’t apply to POC. I know your fellow bubble dwellers never challenge your little quips so I can wait… — Bleu Cheque (@DKCMOM1) January 21, 2020

Is that because the dems keep making it more and more difficult for them to legally own them? — TheLaughingMan (@HaFrickenHa) January 21, 2020

If gun rights don't extend to black people, it's because they or their neighbors voted in Democrats that took them away. — Nightvalzin (@LordValzin) January 20, 2020

In fairness, there are many urban areas with restrictive gun laws. What party is in charge of those areas? Are those politicians racist? — Stu from Roanoke (@Studiuse71) January 21, 2020

There is this famous gun rights case, you may have heard of it…McDonald v. City of Chicago. I would suggest you read it to find out who was depriving blacks of exercising their Second Amendment right to bear arms. Maybe do that before giving a not so hot ”hot take”. pic.twitter.com/5pRicB5cYR — Slick the Bougie Chick (@navychick1993) January 21, 2020

You will not divide us. Brothers in arms. #2A — Matt (@matfield_green) January 20, 2020

“This goes against my preferred narrative so I’m just going to lie and make stuff up” — 🇺🇸 Hayden 🦅 (@GodBlessThe2ndA) January 20, 2020

You just called a Hispanic Marine a racist. So congratulations. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 20, 2020

That our own Julio Rosas of Twitchy sister-site Townhall.

"This Hispanic marine is a racist." Great look there. — Back off, War Child (@silver_shots) January 20, 2020

Okay, Becky. — All politicians are sociopaths (@king_marmot) January 20, 2020

Petty and misinformed aren't redeeming qualities. — FrontRange (@K9fanboy) January 20, 2020

This has got to be the dumbest tweet I’ve seen today! — Christine Totten (@christinet0617) January 21, 2020

That’s the dumbest tweet I’ve read which is saying something. — Mark Teister (@MTeister) January 20, 2020

What is wrong with you? — Virginia Girl (@virginiagirl10) January 21, 2020

Interesting take. Too bad it has almost no basis in reality. — Karsten Kinstler (@KarstenKinstler) January 20, 2020

Sarah Ratio Jones — Astros Buzzer Bowski (@TurgesonFerd) January 20, 2020

Sarah, not your best moment. — tdawgmd (@tdawgmd) January 20, 2020

Who hurt you, Sarah? We're here for you. — D. Crawford (@DavidDcr135) January 21, 2020

I’m sorry this is happening to you… — Rorschach (@TheWatchEMen) January 20, 2020

What an unhinged tweet. https://t.co/LbyISvaZej — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 20, 2020

I agree. You really ought to stop pretending you care about the racism in the gov’s yearbook as you support the biggest racist in modern era as president. 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/Cs5hOLtPLD — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 20, 2020

Nice pivot away from the question: Which gun rights don’t apply to blacks?

Are you okay? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 20, 2020

I hope not. — Patchouli Jim (@PatchouliJim) January 20, 2020

