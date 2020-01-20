We apologize if we’ve posted too many hot takes from the Lobby Day gun rights rally in Richmond, Va., Monday, but there are just so many. Gov. Ralph “Coonman” Northam’s office managed to get the word out that the event was going to be taken over by white supremacists in case any members of the mainstream media hadn’t come to that conclusion themselves.

And so we’ve had a bunch of tweets about how everyone at the rally — and there were a lot — was a racist, and how President Trump incited violence by giving a shout-out on Twitter to the marchers, on MLK Day even. We’ve heard that blacks don’t have the same Second Amendment rights as whites. We’ve heard that the gun rights rally was not what the Founders had in mind.

We’ve also heard before when the gun rights issue comes up that guns should be illegal because people have the right to the pursuit of happiness, and if they have any suspicion there might be a gun nearby, that right to happiness is being infringed.

That’s what this public school teacher was going for: although there wasn’t any violence at the rally, it was violent, because it was intimidation, and intimidation is not peaceful.

Turns out Jane deleted her hot take just as this was going to be published, but you should be able to read it below:

Let’s be clear. The march in Virginia was not peaceful. Just because violence did not ensue doesn’t mean the event was peaceful. It altered the freedom of other Americans to go, do and say as they have the right. Intimidation is not peaceful. @nbc @cnn @abc @cbs @MSNBC #GunSense — Jane Elgin (@Jane_Elgin) January 20, 2020

Not sure why she bothered tagging all the networks, but we’re also not sure why she pressed send on this Tweet.

So you are a teacher yet don't know definitions of actual words you used. Sadly, you are teaching our youth but it also explains the dumbing down of kids. — stay positive (@JandEsdad) January 21, 2020

Thanks for the reminder that no matter how long my days may be, I made the right choice in homeschooling. — Tracy (@tgrif74) January 21, 2020

"Just because violence did not ensue doesn’t mean the event was peaceful." actually that's the very definition of peaceful. It's scary that you're a teacher. — Zachary Ellinger (@zaqzilla86) January 21, 2020

The one where Madonna wanted to blow up the White House or one of the other ones?

You do realize that your emotions are not somebody else's to cater to, but, rather, yours to control. Like a grownup who isn't refusing treatment for an anxiety disorder. — Sarah Rachel Jacobs (@QueenSarahSatur) January 21, 2020

Just because you feel intimidated doesn't mean that others are trying to intimidate you. If you perceive intent that does not exist, you are experiencing what psychology calls a "cognitive distortion." That's a serious symptom. I mean it. No one who >>> — Sarah Rachel Jacobs (@QueenSarahSatur) January 21, 2020

disagrees with you will ever be able to be where you are, if everyone who you think is trying to intimidate you is barred from going out in public while exercising their constitutional rights. You are the one being oppressive. You are part of the national mental health problem. — Sarah Rachel Jacobs (@QueenSarahSatur) January 21, 2020

I reject your reality and substitute my own. — BushwoodsHat (@BushwoodsHat) January 21, 2020

Threatening legal gun owners with the taxpayer funded National Guard is not peaceful.

Maybe it was a simple look in the mirror. — Winter-Wu1f (@Wu1fAxe) January 21, 2020

Apparently you weren't paying attention. The rally was an open forum.

It was peaceful and people were having a great time. — Lisarob⭐⭐⭐ (@leasertail) January 21, 2020

You're getting a very "violent" ratio right now. — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) January 21, 2020

Stop trying to redefine words to fit your narrative every time it falls apart. It’s dishonest and shameful at best; manipulative and evil in practice. Maybe look at the facts and reevaluate your views instead. — Chō KawaEeyore (@someguymusing) January 21, 2020

It was a textbook definition of a peaceful demonstration. They even cleaned up their own trash! — Don'tBeAJagoff 😑 (@Keljo1991) January 21, 2020

The only intimidation came from the governor who tried to intimidate people out using their 1st Amendment rights in order to strip them of their 2nd amendment rights — commonsense (@commonsense258) January 21, 2020

From one teacher to another, this is a horrible take and you should feel bad. — Adeptus Archer (@ArcherMint) January 21, 2020

Let’s be clear. In addition to the right to bear arms, Americans have the right to peaceable assembly and freedom of speech. That’s what took place today. That’s how this freedom thing works. — MarcyJMiller (@MarcyJMiller) January 21, 2020

So everyone except "these people" can "do and say as they have a right to"? — Anthony Capricious Stanislav (@BeeDub74) January 21, 2020

Freedom of speech and freedom to defend our constitution is our right. It was done in exactly the right way. Because you do not believe in the right for peaceful protest, does not make it wrong. It WAS a peaceful, respectful way to support constitutional rights. — Cambfollower (@Cambfollower1) January 21, 2020

My civil rights are non negotiable. Deal with it. — Hecate's Ghost (@HecateGhost) January 21, 2020

The #Richmond2ARally was an amazing portrayal of American citizens successfully showcasing the freedoms we enjoy in this country. Perhaps you could learn something from this event before trying to indoctrinate…I mean “teach” children. — Gege (@Pomquat) January 21, 2020

You mean Antifa was afraid to show up? Wonder Why…. — tgmur10 ~ No More Solo-Meanie (@Tgmur) January 21, 2020

What do you call this? pic.twitter.com/Khxj1cdcpG — L'audace, l'audace, toujours l'audace (@Sports_fan20) January 21, 2020

Interesting. I did this search but found no results from:@jane_elgin antifa — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 21, 2020

They didn’t stand in the streets to prevent people from going to work or go about their lives like some of those other protests. So yes it was peaceful. — Olivia DeHaviland (@okrainer) January 21, 2020

And the fake news reported “mostly peaceful” leftist/anarchist rallies where shots are fired and people are beaten. — SimpleKindofMan (@SeabassSaid) January 21, 2020

Your tweet is hate speech. I am triggered by your hateful words. — Mike Bickford (@MikeBickford4) January 21, 2020

Instead of observing the event & shaping your viewpoint, you use your viewpoint to alter the event & hope that others buy into your delusions. You also forget that the huge perimeter was due to Northam declaring an Emergency, not due to those protesting. — Ryan McCormick (@imryanmccormick) January 21, 2020

Oh Christ. You would have to be a teacher. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) January 21, 2020

Proud union and public teacher Like she’s hitting all the checks — newtexas (@newtexas3) January 21, 2020

"Rosa Parks made the bus run late." – Jane Elgin, probably — Jared A. Chambers 🇺🇸 (@C4CEO) January 21, 2020

Said the person who is clearly disappointed that no useful violence took place today. Disgusting. — Gina (@JournoNoMore) January 21, 2020

You're a flake. Thousands of people – men & women, members of various races and religions – armed to the teeth, and no one so much as shoved another. Maybe a teacher should look up the definition of the word peaceful. You're opinion does not equal a definition. — Cranky Curmudgeon ☃️ (@CrankyCur) January 21, 2020

Geez, you could’ve walked through there with a “guns blow” sign and been fine. — Jacque (@Jajngn) January 21, 2020

It was the epitome of peaceful — XXL COOL J (@jamesecoulter) January 21, 2020

I didn't see a single instance of intimidation.

No violence.

No rioting.

No arrests.

Admittedly, I'm no expert but I'm not sure how it could have been more peaceful.

I suppose they could have cleaned up after themselves.

Oh. Wait.

They did. — Intoxicating Masculinity (@thepocketgeek) January 21, 2020

“Just because it was peaceful doesn’t mean it was peaceful.” — Laura (@NonsenseEnd) January 21, 2020

You're being clear all right — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) January 21, 2020

Let's be clear. That was a response to intimidation. — Nunyabizness (@Normaki59964998) January 21, 2020

And there it is. We've been waiting for eight hours for your spin – whew, and that's the best you could come up with in all that time? LOL — Rahab the Harlot – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@RightLineage) January 21, 2020

In other words, the pronouns you assigned to this rally are violent. Makes no difference that everyone else sees it as peaceful and it was in fact actually peaceful, you identify it as non peaceful. — Jose Merockdim (@JMerockdim) January 21, 2020

Honestly… was expecting pronouns in the bio. — Charles Mulligan (@CharlesMullig15) January 21, 2020

Streeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeetch — Brian (@napp4ever) January 21, 2020

This is you….trying to spin this pic.twitter.com/pFJC7xrfo3 — TJ (@kwkouki) January 21, 2020

Is it even a ratio if you have ZERO likes, but a gazillion responses? How does one divide by zero? If this still has zero likes after dinner, I'm going to screenshot 😀 — Paul Girard (@Girarduino) January 21, 2020

Never have I seen such a ratio. I'm going to like your post out of pity — Tubes (@timpac) January 21, 2020

So sorry this is happening to you. — Shianne Huston (@wysassygirl) January 21, 2020

Let’s be clear. This shouldn’t have been posted in the first place.

