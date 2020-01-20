We apologize if we’ve posted too many hot takes from the Lobby Day gun rights rally in Richmond, Va., Monday, but there are just so many. Gov. Ralph “Coonman” Northam’s office managed to get the word out that the event was going to be taken over by white supremacists in case any members of the mainstream media hadn’t come to that conclusion themselves.
And so we’ve had a bunch of tweets about how everyone at the rally — and there were a lot — was a racist, and how President Trump incited violence by giving a shout-out on Twitter to the marchers, on MLK Day even. We’ve heard that blacks don’t have the same Second Amendment rights as whites. We’ve heard that the gun rights rally was not what the Founders had in mind.
We’ve also heard before when the gun rights issue comes up that guns should be illegal because people have the right to the pursuit of happiness, and if they have any suspicion there might be a gun nearby, that right to happiness is being infringed.