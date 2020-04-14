As Twitchy reported Monday, the New York Times did a deep-dive into the sexual harassment allegations leveled against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, essentially clearing him of all wrongdoing except for, you know, the unwanted hugging, kissing, and touching that made women uncomfortable around him — something that had become so widespread that he had to shoot a video explaining that he’d be “more mindful about respecting personal space in the future.”

New York Times media columnist Ben Smith asked editor Dean Baquet about the differences between the paper’s coverage of Brett Kavanaugh and Joe Biden, and we learned that the New York Times stealth-edited that tweet including Biden’s unwanted hugging, kissing, and touching because the Biden campaign thought the wording was “awkward” and suggested there was more than one woman alleging Biden of sexual misconduct.

Comfortably Smug says to keep that in mind when reading the Times’ latest tweet about Reade:

What we know about the police report filed by Tara Reade, who said the sexual assault complaint is about her former boss, now the prospective Democratic presidential candidate. Listen to today's episode of The Daily. https://t.co/2L4SnVHK4N — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 14, 2020

NYTimes can't even write "Joe Biden" in this tweet because they're scared as shit the Biden campaign will call them https://t.co/f5vC39uBas — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 14, 2020

It looks like the paper’s overcorrecting just a bit.

You mean the report about @JoeBiden — {{{ Trump's Dog }}} 🌏 (@peacemaker4u) April 14, 2020

10 words when 2 would've sufficed — RaTG13 (@jefffenner007) April 14, 2020

"her former boss" JFC — JAC (@michcusejoe5) April 14, 2020

They didn't write his name because it's listed directly under the photo. Also, he's the only Democratic presidential candidate, and therefore it's a given as to whom they're referring. Being economical with words isn't a plot to "trick" anyone. — Amy (@AmysGotBirds) April 14, 2020

It’s cute that you believe that.#LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder pic.twitter.com/jVR7lRxW80 — Favorite Year Is 1776 (@PDXPapaG) April 14, 2020

Yep, same columnist.

They may just be following old Joe’s lead as he calls Obama “my former boss” since he can’t remember his name — JAC (@michcusejoe5) April 14, 2020

You know — her former boss. About six foot, white hair, baseball fan. His name is unimportant. Let's get to the issues… — Jesse Hamm (@jesse_hamm) April 14, 2020

Working hard to keep Biden’s name from appearing in searches — jabberwock (@slithytove1871) April 14, 2020

That or news aggregators will pick it up and run with it. — Colonel Doctor (@Col_Doctor_MD) April 14, 2020

Is this improper influence over the press, and why oh why is the press allowing this to happen. Where is their ability to give the public true and accurate news, not bias propaganda. — Fefe Nero (@FiddlerNero) April 14, 2020

Seriously, why not just write “Joe Biden” instead of “her former boss, now the prospective Democratic presidential candidate”? Maybe Twitter should cut tweets back down to 180 characters.

