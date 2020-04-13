As Twitchy reported, the New York Times’ “deep dive” into sexual harassment allegations against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by former staffer Tara Reade came up clean, with the paper finding no basis to charge Biden with sexual harassment, if you don’t count his pattern of hugging, kissing, and touching (and sniffing) women who said it made them uncomfortable.

“BuzzFeed” Ben Smith is now a media columnist at the New York Times, and the Washington Examiner’s Byron York found some “weak and sometimes” laughable answers from Times editor Dean Baquet when explaining how covering the accusations against Brett Kavanaugh was different.

If you ask the average person in America, they don’t know about the Tara Reade case because the mainstream media has been sitting on it for a month.

Yes, but the Tara Reade story is only a live, ongoing story as long as the mainstream media decides to keep it that way.

Here’s a great thread from AG Hamilton from Sunday:

“The campaign thought the phrasing … made it look like there were other instances in which he had been accused of sexual misconduct.” So they took it out.

It’s still utterly disgraceful what the media and the Democrats did to Kavanaugh with no proof of anything. But Christine Blasey Ford went public, so …

