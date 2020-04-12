The New York Times published a “deep dive” into the sexual assault allegation made by Tara Reade against then Sen. Joe Biden and . . .found nothing:

Tara Reade accused Joe Biden of sexual assault. We did a deep dive into her claims. W/⁦@melbournecoal⁩ https://t.co/u40PahJEL9 — Lisa Lerer (@llerer) April 12, 2020

But they want you to know they really, really tried to get to the bottom of it:

The Times interviewed Ms. Reade on multiple days over hours, those she told about Mr. Biden’s behavior and friends. The Times also interviewed lawyers who spoke to Ms. Reade; nearly 24 people who worked with Mr. Biden in the 1990s and 7 women who criticized Mr. Biden last year. https://t.co/zOnwDINQtB — Lisa Lerer (@llerer) April 12, 2020

But, alas:

“No other allegation about sexual assault surfaced in the course of reporting, nor did any former Biden staff members corroborate any details of Ms. Reade’s allegation. The Times found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Biden.” https://t.co/51t2O3efXf — Lisa Lerer (@llerer) April 12, 2020

#BelieveAllWomenButNotThisOne:

A friend said that Ms. Reade told her about the alleged assault at the time, in 1993. A second friend recalled Ms. Reade telling her in 2008. Ms. Reade said she also told her brother, who has confirmed parts of her account publicly and her mother, who has since died. https://t.co/73gWGt5Y4x — Lisa Lerer (@llerer) April 12, 2020

FWIW, Joe Biden refused to comment in the article, just his campaign:

Here is the long-awaited @nytimes investigation of Tara Reade's sexual-assault allegation against Joe Biden. Unsurprisingly, it uncovers neither new corroboration nor new exculpatory evidence. No comment from Biden himself, just a denial from his campaign. https://t.co/x09njNpNs8 — Dan Rosenheck (@DanRosenheck) April 12, 2020

Now, the article does end with this open-ended question if Biden has the “capacity” to do more than his creepy touching:

***