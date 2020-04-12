The most shocking bit in the “deep dive” into sexual assault allegation levied against Joe Biden that we told you about this morning was this sentence that used to read in the article, “We found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Biden, beyond hugs, kisses and touching that women previously said made them uncomfortable”:

No other allegation about sexual assault surfaced in the course of our reporting, nor did any former Biden staff corroborate Reade’s allegation. We found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Biden, beyond hugs, kisses and touching that women previously said made them uncomfortable — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 12, 2020

We say “used to” because they’ve stealth-edited that part out:

The tweet is still up, however:

Interesting, the "beyond hugs, kisses and touching that women previously said made them uncomfortable" caveat was deleted in the story though the tweet with that caveat remains up. pic.twitter.com/F9m3EBMWnU — Matt Bruenig (@MattBruenig) April 12, 2020

And, of course, there’s no explanation of it online:

While this tweet is still in its original form, the Times has deleted the "beyond" clause from its online story with no note or explanation https://t.co/6JE2wJI3Wy pic.twitter.com/F4o2E4mSjy — ᴅᴇʀᴇᴋ ᴍᴇᴀᴅ (@derektmead) April 12, 2020

There was just no defending that sentence, as Bernie’s former press secretary pointed out:

“The Times found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Biden.” I’m not sure how that line from the NYT’s long-delayed coverage of Tara Reade’s accusation can sit alongside reporting that 7 other women have accused Biden of sexual misconduct. https://t.co/CoyGuYXObJ — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) April 12, 2020

