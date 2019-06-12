In case you’d missed it, “Judge” Roy Moore, who lost the midterm election in Alabama to Democrat Doug Jones, has said he’s going to mount a run for Senate. Donald Trump Jr. slammed him, tweeting, “You’re literally the only candidate who could lose a GOP seat in pro-Trump, pro-USA ALABAMA,” and the president added his two cents as well, tweeting that Moore “cannot win, and the consequences will be devastating” to the confirmation of conservative judges if a Republican doesn’t win the Senate seat.

Of course, Moore was dogged by sexual assault allegations and charges that he initiated a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old and other teens, and was haunted by a yearbook that contained some messages to high school girls that reached Joe Biden levels of creepiness.

But the next time a Democrat brings up Roy Moore as a serious Republican candidate, kindly point them to Virginia, where this happened Wednesday night:

True story: Virginia Dems have nominated a twice-disbarred lawyer who resigned from the legislature after impregnating a 17-year-old intern. He then won a special election *from jail* and now wants a promotion. Dem voters are like ‘hell yeah!’ https://t.co/dxMjScdPi2 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 12, 2019

Guy Benson writes at Twitchy sister site Townhall:

[Joe Morrissey] went to jail for his sex crime, and won a special election in his blue district from behind bars. He emphatically denied sexual contact with the teenaged intern, then denied paternity of the baby she delivered months later. He finally admitted the child was his. In addition to being a convicted sex offender, he’s also a disbarred lawyer: “Morrissey is no stranger to controversy. His law license was suspended after he had been cited for contempt 10 times and he was jailed or forcibly detained for misconduct five times, according to court papers. His license was revoked in 2003 for failing to tell clients he had been suspended.” Morrissey’s license was reinstated for awhile, then was revoked again in 2018.

And on Tuesday night, Virginia Democrats voted for this guy in the primary election for state Senate.

This guy just won a Dem primary https://t.co/I3Xw6MzSF8 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 12, 2019

"Senator-Elect" — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 12, 2019

Seriously. You guys. The Dems just picked THIS GUY. pic.twitter.com/pfhalBFlWa — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 12, 2019

How much are the journos gonna report on this guy? I'm guessing nonehttps://t.co/0290QWFBr0 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 12, 2019

Journos have basically saved Ralph Northam's career. You can bet they'll keep their mouths shut about this guy, too. pic.twitter.com/YFLWZvaU8d — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 12, 2019

You know it's a wild wikipedia page when the second section is titled "Gun on the Floor" pic.twitter.com/j1BXMimcOv — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) June 12, 2019

Epic. His Wikipedia is hilarious — jack bree (@JackBored) June 12, 2019

He’s going to be the Democrat candidate for Governor with those creds — Rob Womack (@Rojowo) June 12, 2019

…and the Washington Post proclaimed him "the comeback kid" today. Unbelievable. — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) June 12, 2019

Virginia government is on a whole new level of dumpster fire. — Steve (@sfsmith1001) June 12, 2019

Virginia politics, circa 2019 pic.twitter.com/rx5suE8weF — Nuclear Herbs (@NuclearHerbs) June 12, 2019

Virginia is a little odd with their pick of politicians. — Suzanne Matheson (@SAMatheson2332) June 12, 2019

Can he moonwalk?? — Jeff Zucker's Eunuch (@ZuckersEunuch) June 12, 2019

Is he the only guy they could find without black face photos?! Wtf is going on in that state? — Mike (@M_P_Anto) June 12, 2019

Can anyone from Virginia explain what is going on there?

