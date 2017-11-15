Things have taken another turn for the weird in the Roy Moore campaign. On Monday night, Moore appeared briefly before reporters to flatly deny the claims of Beverly Young Nelson, who, represented by attorney Gloria Allred, claimed at a press conference Monday that Moore had sexually assaulted her when she was 16.

Nelson produced her high school yearbook and showed reporters where Moore had allegedly signed it, “Love, Roy Moore D.A.”

Ms. Nelson's printed statement includes a picture of Moore's note in her yearbook… "Love, Roy Moore D.A." pic.twitter.com/cXfLThHkb0 — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) November 13, 2017

That yearbook was central to a statement made by Moore’s attorney Wednesday afternoon — he says Moore is demanding that Nelson hand over the yearbook for handwriting analysis.

Moore attorney is demanding Gloria Allred provide campaign with physical copy of yearbook so their handwriting expert can analyze. — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) November 15, 2017

"Release the yearbook,'' @MooreSenate campaign atty demands after going to lengths to suggest accuser's yearbook greeting from him is a forgery. — Trip Gabriel (@tripgabriel) November 15, 2017

Roy Moore's campaign is calling on lawyer Gloria Allred to release an old yearbook of a teen that he allegedly signed when he was in his 30s.

Bama. — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) November 15, 2017

A Senate candidate's lawyer demanding that a HS yearbook be relinquished to a "neutral custodian" really brings the year home. — Katherine Miller (@katherinemiller) November 15, 2017

There are so few scenarios where "release the yearbook" is something you want your lawyer demanding on TV https://t.co/7M1zIL7wF5 — Tom Gara (@tomgara) November 15, 2017

Former high school yearbook editor never thought that yearbook inscriptions would play a role in her later career. — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) November 15, 2017

Moore’s attorney mostly used presser to demand Allred release the yearbook. “Look at the writing: Is it 40 years old or is it a week old?” — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) November 15, 2017

Wow: Moore's attorney is basically implying that Moore's signature was lifted from the accuser's divorce papers (he presided over the hearing) and put in the yearbook. — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) November 15, 2017

So…. This is a broad conspiracy centered on the fake yearbook signing. Man, I did NOT see this coming. — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) November 15, 2017

Moore's attorney is trying to discredit the yearbook from one of the accusers — he is not a handwriting analyst. Says they want one to look at it. But again — he is not a handwriting analyst. — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) November 15, 2017

Man, I can't wait until the Moore campaign's handwriting expert delivers his opinion on the 1977 yearbook — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) November 15, 2017

Wow.

Moore folks are arguing yearbook signature was forged from Moore's DA signature — Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) November 15, 2017

Roy Moore's team is suggesting Beverly Young Nelson lifted his signature from a court document. But they don't look alike… pic.twitter.com/Rb5zNZJqbF — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) November 15, 2017

Moore's attorney: Moore never signed with "D.A." like it appears in the yearbook, but his asst. with initials D.A. stamped that on court actions, including Nelson's divorce decree in 99 — Jonathan Hardison (@FOX6Hardison) November 15, 2017

Your Senate campaign may be off the rails if you're litigating the writing of "7s" on a yearbook from decades ago…. — Ginger Gibson (@GingerGibson) November 15, 2017

Yearbook truther twitter is going to be bananas. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) November 15, 2017

Stay tuned.

* * *

Update:

Here are two clearer pictures of the two signatures in question. One from the yearbook the other from Beverley nelson's divorce papers.

The attorney seemed to imply the yearbook signature was lifted from the divorce document. You decide. pic.twitter.com/flUPUR9i8U — Alabama Politics (@AlabamaPolitics) November 15, 2017

I don’t think that is what the attorney implied. https://t.co/d62KGVEbnj — Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) November 15, 2017

The implication from the attorney is that the DA was the mark of his assistant. And as a *for instance* see the signature from the divorce case … — Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) November 15, 2017

… which also, the attorney added, was relevant, as it showed the two knew each other post incident. — Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) November 15, 2017

Note that I’m not weighing the merits of the claims nor their relevance, just putting forward the argument as I understood it was being made. — Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) November 15, 2017

* * *

Related: