Things have taken another turn for the weird in the Roy Moore campaign. On Monday night, Moore appeared briefly before reporters to flatly deny the claims of Beverly Young Nelson, who, represented by attorney Gloria Allred, claimed at a press conference Monday that Moore had sexually assaulted her when she was 16.

Nelson produced her high school yearbook and showed reporters where Moore had allegedly signed it, “Love, Roy Moore D.A.”

That yearbook was central to a statement made by Moore’s attorney Wednesday afternoon — he says Moore is demanding that Nelson hand over the yearbook for handwriting analysis.

