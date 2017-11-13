After another woman came forward Monday with sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, Moore reportedly threw together a quick press conference for Alamaba news outlets only. During a brief statement, Moore called the allegations “ugly” and denied them outright.

Moore’s wife appeared with him as a character witness.

Trending

A nothingburger?

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

* * *

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: allegationsBeverly Young NelsondenyGloria Allredpress conferenceRoy Mooreyearbook