After another woman came forward Monday with sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, Moore reportedly threw together a quick press conference for Alamaba news outlets only. During a brief statement, Moore called the allegations “ugly” and denied them outright.

Heads up: Roy Moore is about to hold a press conference here in Birmingham to address the latest allegations. — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) November 13, 2017

Moore’s wife appeared with him as a character witness.

Roy Moore just appeared with his wife at a press conference in Alabama and doubled down. Denied latest allegations. — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) November 13, 2017

Moore on Beverly Young Nelson's story: This is absolutely false. I never did what she said I did…. #alsen pic.twitter.com/azpsnLP4jp — Lauren Walsh (@LaurenWalshTV) November 13, 2017

"This is absolutely false. I never did what she said I did. I don’t even know the woman. I don’t know anything about her. I don’t even know where the restaurant is or was." He did not take questions. — Jack Royer (@JackRoyer) November 13, 2017

Moore’s wife speaks. Says, “He has never one time lifted a finger to me…he’s godly, he’s loving, and everyone in this community knows it.” — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) November 13, 2017

Roy Moore's wife Kayla: "He's godly, he's loving to everyone in this community." — Jonathan Hardison (@FOX6Hardison) November 13, 2017

Moore’s wife: “It’s ugly. It’s politics. It’s the ugliest politics I’ve ever been in in my life.” — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) November 13, 2017

Which makes it, well, not a press conference. It was open to Alabama outlets only. I’m truly unclear on what the purpose of this was. — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) November 13, 2017

To be clear: Moore says he has never met a woman whose yearbook appears to have a message from him with his signature. — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) November 13, 2017

“I don’t even know the woman,” he said, despite the inscription in her yearbook pic.twitter.com/8J99aN1Ciw — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 13, 2017

I asked Moore if he's prepared to testify under oath, as Beverly Young Nelson is prepared to do. He walked away & didn't answer my question. — Lauren Walsh (@LaurenWalshTV) November 13, 2017

