As Twitchy told you earlier, Roy Moore’s most recent accuser tapped Gloria Allred to help her make a case against Roy Moore. While Beverly Young Nelson’s taste in attorneys may be questionable, there’s no denying that what she has to say is disturbing, to say the very least:

Trending

Just horrifying.

No doubt.

Exit flashback:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Update:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beverly Young NelsonRoy Mooresexual assault