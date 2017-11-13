As Twitchy told you earlier, Roy Moore’s most recent accuser tapped Gloria Allred to help her make a case against Roy Moore. While Beverly Young Nelson’s taste in attorneys may be questionable, there’s no denying that what she has to say is disturbing, to say the very least:

Beverly Young Nelson alleges Roy Moore “began squeezing my neck attempting to force my head into his crotch.” She was 16. pic.twitter.com/dForLnaVnp — Alex Silverman (@AlexSilverman) November 13, 2017

"Mr. Moore reached over and began groping me, him putting his hands on my breast," Beverly Young-Nelson says, describing an alleged assault in Roy Moore's car. (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/yf7oFJDhf2 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 13, 2017

Nelson alleges Roy Moore said “you are a child. I am the district attorney…no one will believe you.” Says she will testify under oath. — Alex Silverman (@AlexSilverman) November 13, 2017

"He said 'You're just a child.' And he said, 'I am the District Attorney of Etowah County. And if you tell anyone about this, no one will ever believe you," accuser Beverly Young-Nelson says Roy Moore told her after the alleged sexual assault. (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/3GZNQqIO0A — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 13, 2017

Nelson says she “supported Donald Trump.” “This has nothing to do with Republicans or Democrats. It has everything to do with Mr. Moore’s sexual assault when I was a teenager. pic.twitter.com/Q0G4TinOyv — Alex Silverman (@AlexSilverman) November 13, 2017

Moore accuser Beverly Young-Nelson: "My husband and I supported Donald Trump for president. This has nothing whatsoever to do with the Republicans or the Democrats. It has everything to do with Mr. Moore's sexual assault when I was a teenager." (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/jyICrAQ6Tx — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 13, 2017

Nelson says Moore would eat at the restaurant where she worked, flirting and pulling her hair starting when she was 15. He allegedly wrote this in her HS yearbook. pic.twitter.com/MeIrRVPUlb — Alex Silverman (@AlexSilverman) November 13, 2017

Ms. Nelson's printed statement includes a picture of Moore's note in her yearbook… "Love, Roy Moore D.A." pic.twitter.com/cXfLThHkb0 — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) November 13, 2017

Roy Moore’s signature in Beverly Young Nelson’s yearbook compared to his signature this year: pic.twitter.com/DoBoCx77eX — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) November 13, 2017

Nelson: “I thought that he was going to rape me. I was twisting and struggling and begging him to stop.” “I thought I was Mr Moore’s only victim.” pic.twitter.com/lBJEMRazAl — Alex Silverman (@AlexSilverman) November 13, 2017

Just horrifying.

GP This seems (1) legit, despite being associated with Allred and (2) like sexual assault. https://t.co/jonsbrgNra — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) November 13, 2017

Allred's involvement isn't helpful, but I found the accuser's testimony very credible and there is quite a bit of supporting evidence here. https://t.co/yTG5voOv0U — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 13, 2017

Very serious allegation, the worst one against Moore thus far. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 13, 2017

it will get worse https://t.co/ZbbamWlKUX — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) November 13, 2017

No doubt.

Exit flashback:

From Moore’s interview Friday with Sean Hannity. https://t.co/t6wbLK7LVR — Tsar Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 13, 2017

Roy Moore: "I'm sure in the next four weeks they're gonna come out with another article." — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) November 10, 2017

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Update:

Here is Roy Moore accuser Beverly Young Nelson in her own words. "I no longer live in fear of him." pic.twitter.com/snQeVgpayO — Alex Silverman (@AlexSilverman) November 13, 2017