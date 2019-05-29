In a series of tweets Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump urged Judge Roy Moore to call it quits and not run for the U.S. Senate again:

Republicans cannot allow themselves to again lose the Senate seat in the Great State of Alabama. This time it will be for Six Years, not just Two. I have NOTHING against Roy Moore, and unlike many other Republican leaders, wanted him to win. But he didn’t, and probably won’t….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2019

“Roy Moore cannot win, and the consequences will be devastating”:

…If Alabama does not elect a Republican to the Senate in 2020, many of the incredible gains that we have made during my Presidency may be lost, including our Pro-Life victories. Roy Moore cannot win, and the consequences will be devastating….Judges and Supreme Court Justices! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2019

We expect the focus today, however, will be on “I have NOTHING against Roy Moore”:

Trump urges Moore to stay out of the Alabama Senate race for pragmatic political reasons, not… the other thing. https://t.co/7HRdabwJvd — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) May 29, 2019

What a surprise, @realDonaldTrump has nothing against Roy Moore. If he was a child molester who could win, he'd be right down there with him. This is what amoral leadership looks like and why Trump and Mitch get along so well. They both only believe in power. https://t.co/EoWSO5ojWj — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 29, 2019

"NOTHING against #RoyMoore."

There is fairly good evidence Roy Moore engaged in inappropriate relationships with underage girls. He may be a pedophile, but you have "nothing" against him.

Meanwhile you side with #NorthKorea against @JoeBiden.

You're priorities are not America's. https://t.co/xaiNTK1CM2 — Christopher Suprun (@TheChrisSuprun) May 29, 2019

And here we go again.

