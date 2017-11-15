Right about the time that Roy Moore’s attorney was demanding the release of a high school yearbook for writing analysis, AL.com was publishing its report in which another woman accuses Moore of sexual misconduct.

BREAKING: Sixth woman accuses Roy Moore of groping her when he was married https://t.co/KplYjIMaa2 — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) November 15, 2017

NEW: Another woman alleges sexual misconduct by Moore, this time in Moore's law office in 1991. She says was there with her mother. https://t.co/yNXlsA7q5l — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) November 15, 2017

New Roy Moore accuser: 'He didn't pinch it; he grabbed it' https://t.co/vsy3cd7taL pic.twitter.com/T8TKXMlojP — Ben Pershing (@benpershing) November 15, 2017

This happened while she was unemployed, going through a rough divorce, and in the process of signing over custody of her son. So vulnerable. — Ben Pershing (@benpershing) November 15, 2017

"I'm not perfect," she said. "I have things in my background and I know (the public) will jump on anything, but (what happened with Moore) is still the truth, and the truth will stand when the world won't." https://t.co/lXFlGcbIEs — Katherine Miller (@katherinemiller) November 15, 2017

Another woman in the same article says she was just 17 when Moore, then in his early 30s, asked her out.

Woman who was hostess at Gadsden Red Lobster says early-30s Moore asked her out when she was 17, said he went out with girls her age all the time: https://t.co/trIU2330L9 pic.twitter.com/CcwRnzbpOi — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 15, 2017

The Moore campaign certainly has plenty of allegations to juggle if it insists on going through with the Senate bid.

