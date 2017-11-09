Well, this is a bombshell, to say the least.

The Washington Post is reporting that a woman has come forward accusing Alabama GOP Senate candidate of initiating a sexual encounter when she was 14 and he was a prosecutor:

Along with the 14-year-old, three other women have come forward  with on the record accusations to the paper:

Oh, and 30 other sources:

None of the women, according to the report, know each other:

An excerpt:

Wendy Miller says she was 14 and working as a Santa’s helper at the Gadsden Mall when Moore first approached her, and 16 when he asked her on dates, which her mother forbade. Debbie Wesson Gibson says she was 17 when Moore spoke to her high school civics class and asked her out on the first of several dates that did not progress beyond kissing. Gloria Thacker Deason says she was an 18-year-old cheerleader when Moore began taking her on dates that included bottles of Mateus Rosé wine. The legal drinking age in Alabama was 19.

Moore denied the allegation in a statement obtained by Breitbart News:

“These allegations are completely false and are a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and the Washington Post on this campaign,” Moore said in a statement obtained by Breitbart News.

[…]

“The Judge has been a candidate in four hotly-contested statewide political contests, twice as a gubernatorial candidate and twice as a candidate for chief justice.  He has been a three-time candidate for local office, and he has been a national figure in two ground-breaking, judicial fights over religious liberty and traditional marriage,” said the statement.

“After over 40 years of public service, if any of these allegations were true, they surely would have been made public long before now.”

Before the allegations broke, The Hill reported Moore was refusing to debate his opponent, Doug Jones, before the December 12 election:

Jones has yet to weigh in on the allegations, but we assume it’s going to get a lot worse from here:

Over to you, GOP — what’s next?

Update: An open secret?

Update 2:

Update 3. Full Moore statement released:

***

