Well, this is a bombshell, to say the least.

The Washington Post is reporting that a woman has come forward accusing Alabama GOP Senate candidate of initiating a sexual encounter when she was 14 and he was a prosecutor:

Woman says Roy Moore initiated sexual encounter when she was 14, he was 32-yr-old prosecutor. W/ @mccrummenwapo https://t.co/cb7yVrDVhI — Beth Reinhard (@bethreinhard) November 9, 2017

Along with the 14-year-old, three other women have come forward with on the record accusations to the paper:

She's on the record along with three other women who say Roy Moore pursued them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. https://t.co/DWGvM9Byyw — Beth Reinhard (@bethreinhard) November 9, 2017

Oh, and 30 other sources:

Washington Post with on-the-record child molestation accusation against Roy Moore, support by three additional account of inappropriate conduct with minors and 30 other sources. https://t.co/mmzwC8CN7L — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) November 9, 2017

None of the women, according to the report, know each other:

What are the chances that 4 accounts of relationship with 4 different teens who never met each other are all “completely false"? https://t.co/Fj5WPOpQ6U — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) November 9, 2017

An excerpt:

Wendy Miller says she was 14 and working as a Santa’s helper at the Gadsden Mall when Moore first approached her, and 16 when he asked her on dates, which her mother forbade. Debbie Wesson Gibson says she was 17 when Moore spoke to her high school civics class and asked her out on the first of several dates that did not progress beyond kissing. Gloria Thacker Deason says she was an 18-year-old cheerleader when Moore began taking her on dates that included bottles of Mateus Rosé wine. The legal drinking age in Alabama was 19.

Moore denied the allegation in a statement obtained by Breitbart News:

“These allegations are completely false and are a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and the Washington Post on this campaign,” Moore said in a statement obtained by Breitbart News. […] “The Judge has been a candidate in four hotly-contested statewide political contests, twice as a gubernatorial candidate and twice as a candidate for chief justice. He has been a three-time candidate for local office, and he has been a national figure in two ground-breaking, judicial fights over religious liberty and traditional marriage,” said the statement. “After over 40 years of public service, if any of these allegations were true, they surely would have been made public long before now.”

Before the allegations broke, The Hill reported Moore was refusing to debate his opponent, Doug Jones, before the December 12 election:

Roy Moore declines to debate Dem opponent in Alabama Senate race https://t.co/fwEKiX5Ubh pic.twitter.com/Wek0GcfBcQ — The Hill (@thehill) November 9, 2017

Jones has yet to weigh in on the allegations, but we assume it’s going to get a lot worse from here:

Roy Moore is afraid to debate because: 1. He doesn't support health care for 150k AL kids.

2. He doesn't support health care for almost 1 mil seniors.

3. He doesn't want to answer questions about the $ he took from his charity.

4. His extreme views will hurt businesses.#ALSEN pic.twitter.com/qjCRKjpODG — Doug Jones (@GDouglasJones) November 9, 2017

Over to you, GOP — what’s next?

A lot of Republicans who embraced Moore are about to get tough questions on top of his past statements. — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) November 9, 2017

Update: An open secret?

Heard rumors about this for years. WaPo finally got the story. https://t.co/R9i8cQwBx0 — Kyle Whitmire (@WarOnDumb) November 9, 2017

Update 2:

JUST NOW: @lisamurkowski on WaPo Report on Roy Moore: “I’m horrified and if it’s true he should step down immediately.” — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) November 9, 2017

Update 3. Full Moore statement released:

ROY MOORE statement in: pic.twitter.com/QpTIFwO18e — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) November 9, 2017

