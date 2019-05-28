As Twitchy reported earlier, Roy Moore is expected to announce his candidacy for Senate in June. That would pit him against Rep. Bradley Byrne, who announced his candidacy in February, and Moore thinks he knows why Byrne is scared:

He knows that if I run I will beat Doug Jones. — Judge Roy Moore (@RealJudgeMoore) May 28, 2019

You didn’t last time, but whatever. Add Donald Trump Jr. to the list of those wishing Moore would just go away.

You mean like last time? You’re literally the only candidate who could lose a GOP seat in pro-Trump, pro-USA ALABAMA. Running for office should never become a business model. If you actually care about #MAGA more than your own ego, it's time to ride off into the sunset, Judge. https://t.co/Twg9isFRkY — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 28, 2019

Damn that was savage as hell I love it @RealJudgeMoore the sunset is waiting — Realist small (@RealistSmall) May 28, 2019

Fork him and the horse he rode in on! — Joe Gunter (@JoeGunter) May 28, 2019

This is the first time that I’ve agreed with you. — Kyle Butler (@kbutler2040) May 28, 2019

Wow, I’m actually agreeing with Jr here — MakeNDAsGreatAgain (@InsideASCIF) May 28, 2019

Just the worst candidate… Thanks for nothing Roy Moore. Do the state a favor and sit this one out… and the next one… and the next one. — CWR (@carriealmom) May 28, 2019

Amen. — Duane A. Linn (@puritan_duane) May 28, 2019

That public smack down is just awesome. He needs to go away. — Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) May 28, 2019

I am an Alabama native and Roy Moore will not win the GOP seat there. Hope Alabama is smarter this time and does not make him their nominee again. — GRITS (@SouthernTamm) May 28, 2019

I nominate this for tweet of the day!!! 🤣😂 #MAGA — Fendar 🚜🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@fendar) May 28, 2019

Tweet of the day. 🇺🇸 — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) May 28, 2019

Do let us know when he blocks you. — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) May 28, 2019

He blocked you…lol — RightJabbar (@JabbarRight) May 28, 2019

Apparently, he has time to block a lot of people.

I told him the same thing …I'm from Alabama and he blocked me. — Pam Besteder (@pambesteder) May 28, 2019

He doesn’t take criticism well pic.twitter.com/GgPWhLdyhx — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) May 28, 2019

Voter outreach would seem to be a problem.

Related: