As Twitchy reported earlier, Roy Moore is expected to announce his candidacy for Senate in June. That would pit him against Rep. Bradley Byrne, who announced his candidacy in February, and Moore thinks he knows why Byrne is scared:

You didn’t last time, but whatever. Add Donald Trump Jr. to the list of those wishing Moore would just go away.

Trending

Apparently, he has time to block a lot of people.

Voter outreach would seem to be a problem.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AlabamaBradley ByrneDonald Trump Jr.Doug JonesJudge Roy MooreSenate