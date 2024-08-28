Home Depot Responds to the Fox 'Nail in Coffin' Headline Regarding HRC Partnership

Fox News has an article about Home Depot's partnership with The Human Rights Campaign (HRC). If you read the article it seems pretty clear as to what HRC stands for and what they do.

NAIL IN THE COFFIN: Home Depot is under the microscope after partnering with an LGBTQ program that provided elementary students with information on “pansexual” identities and being “nonbinary.” https://t.co/JUQk66MKOy pic.twitter.com/875ItfRto3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 28, 2024

According to the FOX article Home Depot announced the expansion of its partnership with HRC in 2022

"The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation works to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people," Home Depot's announcement said. "While The Home Depot has partnered with the HRC Foundation in the past to advance meaningful change, we've expanded our partnership to support multiple initiatives that align with key commitments around advancing education for all, specifically within diverse communities."

Home Depot has responded to the Fox post on X and seems to disagree with the brush Fox has painted them with.

The Home Depot stopped working with HRC last year. In the past, we had funded two conferences that trained educators on how to prevent bullying. — The Home Depot (@HomeDepot) August 28, 2024

Prevent bullying? Ok, we agree nobody should be bullied, not for being gay, or wearing glasses, or having worn clothes. Bullying is just a thing many of us had to endure and we do not wish it upon others, but Home Depot had to know what HRC stood for before they started the partnership.

Was anit-bullying the only goal there? We want to believe Home Depot but according to the Fox piece Home Depot could have quickly browsed the HRC website and found all the 'curriculum' materials they have for students K-12 including lesson plans that introduce children to 'pansexuality and being nonbinary.'

Are you positive? I’ll take your word for it but I’ll do research.



So it was anti-bullying conferences only correct? — Redneck Azn (@LMFireSystems1) August 28, 2024

We want to take their word for it too. They seem to be consistently stating they were only partnering for anti-bullying issues. To the Fox article's point though, they did have a chance to see what HRC was doing before the partnership.

Lowe's did go woke but quit! — Earthman (@bailysisland) August 28, 2024

Lowe's recently dropped all of the DEI policies they had in place.

None of this belongs in schools. — RedQueen58 (@bags55608) August 28, 2024

We agree, but in this case, it seems Home Depot was not trying to support putting anything in the school other than anti-bullying efforts. Bullying has been an issue in schools since its inception. We also do not think Home Depot helping pay for some signs and programs is going to stop it.

Why do these big companies put themselves in this. — Trini (@TriniNFTs) August 28, 2024

We used to ask this question as well because in our day, companies, celebrities, everyone really, we just kept our politics to ourselves and we did not lose friends or boycott people over any of it. Since Gen Z started being old enough to vote, that has changed, the politics of the Left has gotten wild and they will boycott and hate people and companies if they DON'T speak on certain political issues. Not speaking is no longer an option. 'Silence is violence' as they like to say.

We are not sure why Fox wrote this story since it seems to be based on at least some year or two old information. Home Depot responded short and to the point, which was probably a good move. It looks like they may be being painted with a brush they do not deserve. We will leave that up to you to decide, We tend to lean towards giving Home Depot the benefit of the doubt just based on past actions.



It is known that Home Depot's Bernie Marcus has endorsed Trump for President. If they tried to focus on Anti-bullying and got caught up in a mess, that is a shame. In general, it would be nice if companies at least could go back to just being companies and not playing in the political arena.

All of that being said. This year our election is between the communists and freedom. We hope you are out there yelling at every corner of your world about the side of freedom. We can not afford to be silent this time. FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!

