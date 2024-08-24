SAVING DEMOCRACY! Court Decides Cornel West Cannot Be on Ballot in Pennsylvania

Democrats have been running around yelling to everyone that 'DEMOCRACY IS ON THE BALLOT' and if Trump wins 'Democracy Dies' and it is quite ironic since their nominee did not get a single vote to be their nominee and now they are 'SAVING DEMOCRACY' but making sure their competition is not on the ballot either. How very 'Pro-Democracy' of them.

Cornel West can't be on Pennsylvania's presidential ballot, court decides https://t.co/NWl985m6ih — The Associated Press (@AP) August 23, 2024

We are not in any way promoting Cornel West, and honestly, if you read the decision it seems it was a fair and honest one, The judge said West did not have the correct paperwork. They were missing 14 of 19 affidavits required for his presidential electors.

We find it very IRONIC that the Secretary of State under Democrat Josh Shapiro thought they needed to file the suit and get West off the ballot in the first place. They must be pretty afraid of 'Democracy' because they also brought a case against RFK Jr. in PA. Take note, Pennsylvania is NOT the only state where they are trying to keep people off the ballot.

Third-party candidates have a lot of hurdles to climb, and we do understand saying they need to follow the rules and jump those hurdles, but we also get to point and laugh when the party that says they are saving Democracy makes sure to thwart any opposition whenever possible. Allowing more choices would seem to be the way to allow DEMOCRACY to win ...

Jazz Shaw from our sister Site HOT AIR also wrote about the 'technicalities' and the irony of the Democrat's strategy to SAVE DEMOCRACY and gives a bit more insight into the Leftist thought process. Worth a read after you finish this one, of course.

Cornel West Off the Ballot in Pennsylvania. The Democrats' strategy of nitpicking alternate choices to death takes another scalp.https://t.co/lFzZ3Mp50Y — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) August 24, 2024

They aren’t even trying to be discreet anymore. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) August 24, 2024

They gave up being discrete long ago.

@TheDemocrats play to win, and I can respect that, especially since the @GOP appears to have a crippling addiction to losing. — Farbrook (@CellarDoor747) August 24, 2024

OUCH! But he has a point. The GOP does seem to give up on certain subjects and voting blocks. It is often quite annoying that they just roll over and say, 'Oh well, Democrats own *insert anything here*' and never try to make moves in that area, or that voting block ever again.

Democrats are doing everything they can to shutdown the democratic process. — Tar Heel Joe (@FormerModerate) August 24, 2024

Democrats are running a candidate no one voted for while keeping candidates from other parties off of state ballots. The party who claims to be “saving democracy”. What a farce. — E T Browning (@ETBrowning01) August 23, 2024

The party of “Democracy” sure takes every step to strangle it. — TWEETO BANDITO (@DjptrsnMana) August 24, 2024

Nothing says democracy like kicking people off the ballot. — Woke Zombie 🇺🇸😊 (@AWokeZombie) August 23, 2024

That was a popular sentiment on many posts regarding this court ruling.

It shouldn’t be that difficult to get on a ballot if you are an Independent or Green Party candidate. That’s not right! We shouldn’t just have a two party system! — * Ariana * (@arishar) August 24, 2024

Maybe it should be a little easier, but if there is no support for them, why waste the time and energy? The electorate is partly responsible for our lack of options, but the parties themselves do not take it seriously either. 2016 was a prime time for Libertarians to grow up and be a real political party and at least get on a debate stage but they could never get over the threshold required. Part of that is the electorate is dumb and refuses to listen and another part of that is that the party can not keep its weed-smoking pajama attendance on a leash. It is sad but until the electorate decides they want to be pro-active and have more options we are going to be stuck with Crap versus Crap with sprinkles for the foreseeable future.

ANYWAY, Keep pointing and laughing because our choices for this election are a Communist or a Capitalist and we know which one we prefer. FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!

