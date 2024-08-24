What Is Happening to England? Man Arrested for Waving English Flag

Survey Says HILARIOUS! X Users Crack Up Over Projection of Steve Harvey in...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  5:30 PM on August 24, 2024
Twitchy

What is happening in England? They have gone beyond dystopia.

Two Years? For waiving your country's flag IN THAT COUNTRY!?!? Good grief, how can England keep getting worse every day? If people want to see where leftist policies and groupthink lead, they should start looking across the pond. It has become a bastion of progressivism and it is a nightmare. There is NO freedom of speech, and when enough citizens decide to rebel, they squash it by arresting them and putting them in jail for months on end for nothing ... does that sound familiar? Think about January 6 people, some who did nothing but walk into a building where police waived them in.

We agree they have fallen, but America better open its eyes because we are headed there right behind them.

We are pretty sure the point was that Palestine and Hamas are the same thing, but what do we know?

WOAH! We did not know about that. We looked it up and it is true, but the details are a little messed up, he was jailed for tying bacon to the door handles of a mosque. You can not make this stuff up. It is straight out of the mind of Orwell. It is ridiculous and pretty scary.

Earth Status: SCORCHED! Tammy Bruce Drops an Elbow Off the Top Rope With 'Open Letter to Kerry Kennedy'
Doug P.
In the words of Obama ' Elections have consequences'. We in America need to see what has happened to England and look at Canada as well. They have elected liberal progressives over and over and they have lost so many freedoms it is not even funny. America needs to wake up, not be woke but awake and they need to do it fast.

They do, but there are probably not enough people willing to take up the fight. Most seem very content to take away one freedom at a time, as long as they can pretend everything is fine.

We were shocked when we first read it but after seeing how England is heading, we are not nearly as shocked as we were initially. They have been headed in the wrong direction for a very long time.

You may ask why this writer has been writing so many stories about what is happening in England. It is because we ARE headed in the same direction and it is frightening. This type of mess IS already here in the United States and if allowed to spread, we will see people jailed for waiving an American Flag any day, not for burning it but waving it. The two-tier justice system has already made its way to us and the rest of what is happening in England will be here as well if Democrats are allowed to run us into the ground for 4 more years. FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!

================================================================
