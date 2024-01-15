Pro-Palestine Protest at a NYC Cancer Hospital Proves the Protests May Be the REAL Cancer (video)

HOO BOY! MSNBC Panel VERY Alarmed by Iowa Caucus Result (Does THIS Meltdown...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  11:30 PM on January 15, 2024
Meme

We know the Left goes really low.
We know pro-Palestine protestors get wild and irrational.
We know New York is the home base for gross and crazy.

We knew all of those things but we were still surprised when all 3 converged and created this mess of a story.

Advertisement

We warn you, that you are going to be disgusted and want to slap someone, so go ahead and grab a pillow or someone you dislike and will not go to jail for slapping. You just need something to channel the anger.

Yes. You read that right. There was a Pro-Palestine Protest at a CANCER hospital in New York City. 

Listen to that video. The leader shouts out 'Another complicit institution: the Sloan Kettering Center' and then follows up with 'Make sure they hear you, they’re in the windows. On this day, shame on you. You support genocide, too'

Sloan is a cancer center that cooperates with medical centers in Israel. Apparently, for these protestors, that makes the patients and the center complicit. *eye-roll* 

What kind of people take their crappy politics and try to annoy cancer patients? The answer is the far Leftists nutters who were at that protest. These people have no shame. There are no lows they will not go to. The depth of their depravity knows no end. 

Not All Heroes Wear Capes, Sometimes They Wear Handlebar Mustaches and Call Everyone 'Brother'
Laura W.
She has a point. The protests seem to have no real purpose. They can not possibly believe they are helping their cause. They are just doing things to make people angry and hate them at this point. 

IF ONLY! We would LOVE to see even a third of these 'protestors' be sent to Gaza and see how they are treated by the people they supposedly support. The person who yelled about the cancer patients being in the windows should be first in line. 

Again, we will happily support the far far away place called Gaza. 

Scum seems too nice of a name for that group. 

Do you feel like you are pretty mad? Wait until you read this next post.

*Writes Angrily*  YUP! You read that right. The center they are protesting also houses pediatric patients. It is like they are trying to make normal people hate them. The tactics of closing down roads and chanting hatefulness at cancer kids are some of the most ridiculous ways to garner support for a cause we have ever seen. 

What is next? They are going to find a shelter that has a dog with a Jewish owner who passed and just yell the chants at the dogs and possibly abuse a few as they go as well. Honestly, it is not much of a stretch because we never would have guessed they were insane enough to protest kids with cancer but here we are. 

Short, simple, and succinct. They are indeed a cancer. 

Even for New York City, this protest was ridiculous. The Pro-Palestine protests have become malignant and need to be eradicated.

=====================================================================

