Pro-Palestine Protest at a NYC Cancer Hospital Proves the Protests May Be the REAL Cancer (video)

We know the Left goes really low.

We know pro-Palestine protestors get wild and irrational.

We know New York is the home base for gross and crazy.

We knew all of those things but we were still surprised when all 3 converged and created this mess of a story.

We warn you, that you are going to be disgusted and want to slap someone, so go ahead and grab a pillow or someone you dislike and will not go to jail for slapping. You just need something to channel the anger.

Shameless pro-Palestinian activists target a Cancer Hospital in NYC.



Activists jeered and booed at patients inside the hospital.

“Make sure they hear you, they’re in the windows”.



Yes. You read that right. There was a Pro-Palestine Protest at a CANCER hospital in New York City.

Listen to that video. The leader shouts out 'Another complicit institution: the Sloan Kettering Center' and then follows up with 'Make sure they hear you, they’re in the windows. On this day, shame on you. You support genocide, too'

Sloan is a cancer center that cooperates with medical centers in Israel. Apparently, for these protestors, that makes the patients and the center complicit. *eye-roll*

What kind of people take their crappy politics and try to annoy cancer patients? The answer is the far Leftists nutters who were at that protest. These people have no shame. There are no lows they will not go to. The depth of their depravity knows no end.

I have no idea why.



I doubt they know why.



These marches aren't because they care about Palestinians or right or wrong.



It's all about belonging to a group. This is the group they chose, so they go along with anything. https://t.co/sTbEBsDGRe — Anna (@JunusAnna) January 16, 2024

She has a point. The protests seem to have no real purpose. They can not possibly believe they are helping their cause. They are just doing things to make people angry and hate them at this point.

🤔Outside a hospital for crying out loud. Here we see those emerging from the bottom of the food chain. Perhaps they should all go to Gaza and protest. https://t.co/aia3dmSgli — Jeffrey Blackman/AustFirst (@BaronBlacky) January 16, 2024

IF ONLY! We would LOVE to see even a third of these 'protestors' be sent to Gaza and see how they are treated by the people they supposedly support. The person who yelled about the cancer patients being in the windows should be first in line.

These people need to go far, far away. https://t.co/k13pRxxghD — Loey (@tweetie_bird888) January 16, 2024

Again, we will happily support the far far away place called Gaza.

Scum seems too nice of a name for that group.

Do you feel like you are pretty mad? Wait until you read this next post.

Not a good look as pro-Palestinian protestors target a cancer hospital on New York’s Upper East Side. The Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center also houses a paediatric day hospital…



“Make sure they hear you, they’re in the windows”. pic.twitter.com/qKC7ma1v52 — Danny Morris (@DannyMMorris) January 15, 2024

*Writes Angrily* YUP! You read that right. The center they are protesting also houses pediatric patients. It is like they are trying to make normal people hate them. The tactics of closing down roads and chanting hatefulness at cancer kids are some of the most ridiculous ways to garner support for a cause we have ever seen.

What is next? They are going to find a shelter that has a dog with a Jewish owner who passed and just yell the chants at the dogs and possibly abuse a few as they go as well. Honestly, it is not much of a stretch because we never would have guessed they were insane enough to protest kids with cancer but here we are.

These people are a cancer. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) January 16, 2024

Short, simple, and succinct. They are indeed a cancer.

Even for New York City, this protest was ridiculous. The Pro-Palestine protests have become malignant and need to be eradicated.

