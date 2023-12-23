Barbra Streisand Unhappy SCOTUS Threatens 'Democracy' by Allowing Trump Due Process
Gavin Newsom Dubbed California Exodus Stories a 'Fox News Myth' (L.A. Times Joins...
WATCH: Alarming Undercover Video Shows San Francisco State Students Will Donate Money to...
Does This Airport's Illegals-Only Line Move Faster Than the One for Legal Citizens?
Cenk Uygur Gets Advice After Insisting Douglas Murray Didn't Own Him (So Murray...
The New York Times Slams the 'Weirdly Present' Cartoon Fathers of Bluey and...
New Wrinkle in Story About Chinese Spy Balloon Makes Biden WH Look Even...
Author Claims Argentina Becoming Fascist. Slapped By Those Who Know Definition.
Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud: U of MN Prof Talks About Dismantling...
Disney's Superpower: Destroying Movie Franchises - Marvel Studios to Release 'Young Avenge...
HA! Former Journo/Hamas Supporter Tries Picking Fight With Community Notes and LOL It...
SCOTUS Throws a Wrench in Special Counsel Jack Smith's Attempt to Expedite Trump...
SJW and Infamous Racist Saira Rao Demands Explanation on Antisemitism Then TRIES Bravely...
Randi Weingarten Tries to Dunk on Prager U, Gets Buried Under a Mountain...

FIN-Tastically Funny: Florida Man Catches and Steals Large Tarpon From Bass Pro Shops' Tanks

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  12:30 PM on December 23, 2023
AngieArtist

We here at Twitchy LOVE a good 'Florida Man' story. We love them ALMOST as much as we love puns so when one of our buddies tipped us off to this one we KNEW it was going to be absolutely 'FIN-TASTIC'. We are going to warn you upfront, there will be puns. Lots of puns. So let's 'Dive' right in. 

Advertisement

We like that the post is already lying for the 'Bass Pro Bandit' and saying the fish is 50 pounds. Even if he is caught he has the foundation for a great story. He can say it weighs more than it did and probably lie about how tall it was as well. By propping the bandit up, is that user guilty of aiding and 'a-bait-ing'?  *insert drum roll: ba-dum-dum-tss*

It is bizarre, but it is also Florida and to be honest, we have to agree with Twitchy's own, Grateful Calvin ( see his post below), this story is not as wild as some of the things that we have seen come out of Florida. Let us remind you that Carole Baskin of 'Tiger King' fame was in Florida. Need we say more? 

Recommended

WATCH: Alarming Undercover Video Shows San Francisco State Students Will Donate Money to Harm Jews
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

DID THEY FIND A LOOPHOLE!?!?  Without a barcode can we argue the fish is not a product being sold by the store and therefore was not stolen but simply re-homed? If the bandit were only in California instead of Florida he would be in a better position. It does not matter if it was stealing or not in California. Ever since the 'summer of love' during COVID lockdowns, you can just steal anything and get away with it in the blue states. 

Fish Forward to our next set of posts. We had several people pointing out the social media angle to all of this.

That may be the biggest understatement ever made. If that post were a fish, it would be bigger than the fish this guy caught, or stole, or set free ... whatever you choose to call it, it would be bigger than that.  

Advertisement

We think they are right. It was probably a prank for social media. We actually did try to look for any posts showing a person doing something like this. We did some searches on various platforms and scoured the comment section, but at the time of writing this, we have not found anything. YET! 

We at Twitchy have a love-hate relationship with social media. It is literally our job to write about the happenings on social media but we do recognize that it has some downfalls, and doing 'ANYTHING for clout' is ruining an entire generation of young people. 

Another Twtchy writer, Tertullianus, had some questions and another X user had the perfect answer. 

YUP. 'Salmon' had to say it. This economy is for the birds (not fish). One might even describe Bidenomics as a load of 'carp'. 

*SNORT* We cackled. 

Advertisement

This story was such a catch, even former Senator Ben Sasse had some jokes.

'Cod' this be any funnier? Florida man wins this match. Consider yourself 'schooled' Bass Pro Shop. 

=================================================================

Related:  Marvel Studios to Release 'Young Avengers'
CLUCKING STUPID!
Teacher Confiscates DJ Equipment and Lights of 12-Year-Old Student
This Hanukkah Celebration Was NOT LIT

=================================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: FLORIDA FUNNY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Alarming Undercover Video Shows San Francisco State Students Will Donate Money to Harm Jews
Amy Curtis
Barbra Streisand Unhappy SCOTUS Threatens 'Democracy' by Allowing Trump Due Process
Doug P.
Cenk Uygur Gets Advice After Insisting Douglas Murray Didn't Own Him (So Murray Owned Him AGAIN)
Doug P.
The New York Times Slams the 'Weirdly Present' Cartoon Fathers of Bluey and Chip Chilla
FuzzyChimp
Does This Airport's Illegals-Only Line Move Faster Than the One for Legal Citizens?
Doug P.
New Wrinkle in Story About Chinese Spy Balloon Makes Biden WH Look Even Worse
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Alarming Undercover Video Shows San Francisco State Students Will Donate Money to Harm Jews Amy Curtis
Advertisement