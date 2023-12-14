Mary Katherine Ham Has Jokes for Armed Carjackers That Can't Come Through in a Clutch

Twitchy readers know that crime has been WILD in many places across the country since DEFUND THE POLICE became a thing. Many more people have been looking into owning guns and protecting themselves. We support that. We also LOVE it when criminals are so bad at being bad they get caught. Mary Katharine Ham caught a story from the New York Post today that had us rolling on the floor from the laughter!

Long live the Whippersnapper Theft Deterrent System!https://t.co/EeR6zX3hNR — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) December 14, 2023

The ARMED gang of thieves could not drive a stick shift! This writer's Dad is going to be thrilled about this, he always told us to learn to drive a stick, because you never know when you might need it. DAD WAS RIGHT and here was a reply that must have had the same Dad we did.

They would have benefited from having this dad... for about a million reasons.https://t.co/RRW2dzBqq9 — Biscuit Salad (@BiscuitSalad) December 14, 2023

That tweet. Imagine if some of the people who run a life of crime had a Dad who cared about them. Taught them that they are worth their time and energy? We would be living in a very different world. Not to ramble in the wrong direction BUT Feminism making it seem that all men are evil and suck has not helped society as a whole.



ANYWAY. Back to the jokes!

If you make the door locks a rotary phone dial, they'll be truly confounded. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) December 14, 2023

HA! This is perfect. We need to make a world where only Gen X can survive in a life of crime because let's face it, if Gen X are the only criminals, crime WILL go down fast because most of us do not care about enough things to put in too much effort.

And we will end it with that simple reply. LOL! We hope the would-be carjackers get some creative hazing in jail.

'YO! Don't Count on Sticks, he never comes through in a clutch'

