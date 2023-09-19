'Lauren Boebert in a string bikini': X asks how far the GOP can push the new dress code in Washington

Twitchy has been keeping you up to date on the dress code change in the Senate and all of the jokes that go along with it. We found a poster on X (Twitter) that had an EXCELLENT idea about how the GOP may push back on Schumer and the Left.

Lauren Boebert should show up to Congress in a string bikini and see how far we can take this new lax dress code. — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) September 19, 2023

At the time of writing this article that post had over 7000 likes and 650 RTs so the idea was pretty popular. PLEASE PLEASE for the love of all things good in this world let her wear the bikini with an AR replica fake gun strapped up like she is a video game goddess.

I think this is for the Senate only, but still, I approve of your idea — Mrs. Sensurround (@ShamashAran) September 19, 2023

Shes not a Senator sadly... — Hobbes 2.0 (@BrutusTB2000) September 19, 2023

She's in the House, where they relaxed the rules for head coverings already for Ihlan Omar and now you have Jamie Raskin sporting a durag instead of a combover. https://t.co/f5YnCTgji0 pic.twitter.com/MWmf7xa0Zr — Dave Giglio (@djgiglio) September 19, 2023

Look, we know she is in the House and not the Senate BUT the idea is still hilarious and let's be honest she is one of the only people who may actually do it. She just seems to be down for 'owning the Libs' regardless of how it looks. We are not necessarily saying that as an insult. :)

pic.twitter.com/SBlTSEoJgq — Angry Sumo brining Sexy Back (@seantlittle1) September 19, 2023

GOLD JERRY! GOLD!

It's a good way to get C-Span popular again.. — Shuck (@LaBeardGuy) September 19, 2023

Wait, C-span was popular? When?

Senate meetings from now on. pic.twitter.com/YaWggTV1eW — Susan M. (@Messmereyezed) September 19, 2023

Y'all, we would pay good money to watch Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio skip into the Senate dressed like that! *SNORT*

@tedcruz needs to step up to the plate. pic.twitter.com/S9SyNe3T5r — Matt-Man: The World's Okayest Detective (@mattbearnest) September 19, 2023

Ted Cruz should show up dressed as the zodiac killer.🤣 https://t.co/YL1vImMjEc — Mox, Coffee, and idiocy🚩 (@moxdonalds) September 19, 2023

LOLOLOLOLOLOL!!!

Happy to see that we were not the only people planning outfits for Ted Cruz.

This is how we win. https://t.co/ZpHVwYrGpK — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) September 19, 2023

This is the way.

Carful, Pelosi might follow her lead!🤢 https://t.co/6yPilzAQcD — Dave Stew (@davelz) September 19, 2023

The Democrats will just counter with Dianne Feinstein in a thong and be cheered for their inclusion. https://t.co/1cUZLDygec — Michael James (@MichaelPlaysGit) September 19, 2023

Ummm .. we may have just thrown up in our mouths a little. The things you guys make us think about! Twitchy writers should be getting hazard pay!

Keep the ideas flowing! We now have an overwhelming need to listen to Party in the USA while drinking cheap beer and we don't even drink ...

