CNN is DRAGGED for ridiculous graphic saying the Constitution is outdated and a threat to democracy

The Left and the mainstream media are not even TRYING to hide their hatred of the US Constitution anymore. CNN brazenly placed a graphic up that said scholars are warning the Constitution is outdated and could put democracy at risk.

Advertisement

that pesky constitution pic.twitter.com/lRqbNUuoJd — a newsman (@a_newsman) September 16, 2023

UMMM ... really? We know it is CNN and our standards should not be very high but the Constitution literally helps PROTECT democracy.

I wish I could say this is unbelievable but it’s not — 👆🏻 (@americanvoter40) September 17, 2023

Right? We can not even pretend to be shocked by the ignorance of the mainstream media anymore.

Is this real? — ceneblock (@ceneblock) September 16, 2023

IT IS REAL. Really stupid!

Many of the replies to the post on X (Twitter) DRAGGED CNN through the mud for this ridiculous assertion and CNN deserved it.

Scholars and academia have put the Constitution at risk — Freedom On Fire (@freedomonfire) September 16, 2023

Our Founders and our Constitution > today’s so-called “scholars” and “experts” — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) September 16, 2023

Truer statements have never been posted.

Who are the "scholars?" — 🍊 Tennessee Ridge Runner 🇺🇸 (@RidgeRu31129317) September 16, 2023

It seems the scholars in question just may be a bunch of commies.

Time to swept that old document out in favor of another old document - the communist manifesto. — LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) September 16, 2023

That seems to be the thought process!

CNN *scholars*.

"Everything we don't like is a threat to democracy" https://t.co/0EX1V5yRPi — mallen2023 (@mallen202311572) September 17, 2023

YUP! That is how the Left works. If they do not like it, they will try to destroy it.

…if only there was a process put in place to amend the Constitution. https://t.co/fYObum3yJv — Steven D. Smith (@StevenDCSmith) September 17, 2023

The Left yells about the Constitution ALL of the time. There is a way to amend it. They just know that THEY are on the fringe and could never get the support required to change ANY of the things they claim are going to destroy us.

Democracy, beware! The Constitution lurks in the shadows https://t.co/eikUWjtjWt — The Saline Solution (@soIucionsaIina) September 17, 2023

HA! Indeed!

Stay focused and keep fighting to protect our constitution because if have learned ANYTHING in the past few years it is that Commies are gonna Commie and we just have to keep fighting.

=============================

related:

Starbucks barista puts whipped cream in diaper

How often do you think about the Roman Empire?

ALIENS

=============================

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



