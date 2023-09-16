CNN is DRAGGED for ridiculous graphic saying the Constitution is outdated and a threat to democracy

'Couldn't have happened to a nicer guy': Ibram Kendi’s antiracism center is CRASHING
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  9:45 PM on September 16, 2023

The Left and the mainstream media are not even TRYING to hide their hatred of the US Constitution anymore. CNN brazenly placed a graphic up that said scholars are warning the Constitution is outdated and could put democracy at risk. 

Advertisement

UMMM ... really? We know it is CNN and our standards should not be very high but the Constitution literally helps PROTECT democracy.  

Right? We can not even pretend to be shocked by the ignorance of the mainstream media anymore. 

IT IS REAL. Really stupid!

Many of the replies to the post on X (Twitter) DRAGGED CNN through the mud for this ridiculous assertion and CNN deserved it. 

Truer statements have never been posted. 

It seems the scholars in question just may be a bunch of commies. 

That seems to be the thought process! 

YUP! That is how the Left works. If they do not like it, they will try to destroy it. 

The Left yells about the Constitution ALL of the time. There is a way to amend it. They just know that THEY are on the fringe and could never get the support required to change ANY of the things they claim are going to destroy us. 

HA! Indeed! 

Stay focused and keep fighting to protect our constitution because if have learned ANYTHING in the past few years it is that Commies are gonna Commie and we just have to keep fighting. 

